Nigeria is broken, Kukah insists
The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese Matthew Kukah yesterday criticised the Federal Government’s handling of security, saying it had broken the country.
According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari had yet to realise that he could determine how the country could “end the war that has engulfed and is tearing down our nation.”
The Bishop, in an Easter message to his congregation in Sokoto, likened Nigeria to an emergency hospital with full occupancy.
He said: “The challenge of fixing this broken nation is enormous and, as I have said, requires joint efforts. With everything broken down, our country has become one big emergency national hospital with full occupancy.
“Our hearts are broken. Our family dreams are broken. Homes are broken. Churches, Mosques, and infrastructure are broken. Our educational system is broken.
“Our children’s lives and futures are broken. Our politics is broken. Our economy is broken. Our energy system is broken. Our security system is broken. Our Roads and Rails are broken. Only corruption is alive and well.”
He urged Nigerians to “start thinking of a Nigeria beyond banditry and kidnapping and the endless circles of violence that have engulfed our communities and nation.”
The bishop advised the Federal Government to enforce Nigeria’s secular status as a way to stamp out what he identified as religion-fuelled insecurity.
Prescribing a way out, Kukah said: “The President must concede that it is within his powers to decide how we are going to end the war that has engulfed and is tearing down our nation.”
He, however, accused the government of prioritising the integration of repentant terrorists over freeing kidnap victims.
The Bishop said: “It seems that the federal government has shown far greater commitment to integrating so-called repentant terrorists than getting our children back from kidnappers or keeping our universities open.
“Earlier last month, Operation Safe Corridor announced that it had graduated 599 members of various terrorist groups who have acquired new skills and are now ready to be integrated into society. The total comes to over a thousand now.
“It is plausible to note that the programme involves psycho-social support, rehabilitation, vocational training, skill acquisition and start-ups.
“Despite all this, the larger issue is that their various communities have expressed their reluctance to receive their erring sons back.
“Nigerians have no access to the transcripts of the texts of the confessions of these terrorists not to talk of evidence of their commitment to not sin again.”
“We have only the words of the terrorists and the same military that they have been fighting a war with.
“It speaks volumes when the President and his military hierarchy choose to believe these young men who took up arms and for years waged war against their country, killed, maimed and wasted thousands of lives, destroyed entire communities and now, they are being housed, fed, clothed with public funds.
“All this while their victims have been forced to make the various IDP camps their new homes! Where is the justice for the victims and the rest of the country they have destroyed?”
Looking forward to next year’s general elections, Kukah reasoned that competence is more important than ethnicity, religion or region in choosing Buhari’s successor.
He said: “2023 beckons and the stage is set. The challenge is whether we have learnt any lessons from the tragedy that has afflicted us in the last few years. The Presidency of Nigeria is not a human right based on ethnic, religious or regional sentiments.
“The next President of Nigeria must be a man or woman with a heart…We need someone who can fix our broken nation, and rid our people of the looming dangers of hunger and destitution.
“Our Presidential aspirants must show evidence from their legacies and antecedents that they know the country well enough and its severe wounds.
“Whoever wants to govern us must illustrate that he or she understands what has turned our nation into a national hospital and show us plans for our discharge from this horror.
He thanked the President for accepting the report of the Committee on the Prerogative of Mercy and granting pardon to over 150 Nigerians serving various terms of imprisonment, adding that many Nigerians believe the military can end kidnapping and banditry.
Sacked Abuja Imam gives conditions for reconciliation
The former Chief Imam of Apo Legislative Quarters Mosque, Sheikh Muhammad Khalid on Sunday said he had given conditions for reconciliation over the issue that led to his sacking at the mosque.
Khalid said he would not withdraw any of his comments on the matter.
The cleric said he gave the conditions following the move by some prominent Nigerians who have intervened in the matter.
He disclosed this during a visit by human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore to his residence in Abuja.
Khalid said, “There are some people who are trying to beg me for reconciliation with the other party. They are begging me to stop any media discussion about that issue that they would resolve the problem and I gave them my word that I would stop any media interview on that issue until after Salah.
“Why I did that is because when you are moving with people, you have to be a democrat. Allow them to say their own minds and ideas.
“I know I have conditions for the reconciliation, one of the conditions is that I will not withdraw any word that I have said. The second condition is that no one would caution me on any issue I speak out for the people. If it is against the will of the government, they have security operatives. They know how to operate, let them come and arrest me.
“But you in the mosque as committee members or chairman you have no right to caution me. If it is against the tenet of Islam as it were, then summon the FCT committee of Imam to call me and ask me. Those are the conditions.”
At ‘Easter of War’, Pope seeks peace
Catholic Pontiff Pope Francis has described this year’s celebration as “Easter of War”, alluding to the Russian-Ukrainian war, which has led to loss of lives and destruction of property.
Pope Francis called for peace in Ukraine during this “Easter of war” as he delivered the traditional Easter Sunday Urbi et Orbi address on St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.
“May there be peace for war-torn Ukraine, so sorely tried by the violence and destruction of the cruel and senseless war into which it was dragged,” the pontiff said.
“Our eyes, too, are incredulous on this Easter of war.”
“May the leaders of nations hear people’s plea for peace.”
“Let there be a decision for peace. May there be an end to the flexing of muscles while people are suffering.
“Our hearts, too, have been filled with fear and anguish, as so many of our brothers and sisters have had to lock themselves away in order to be safe from bombing,” the Pope said.
The pontiff pointed out that two years of the coronavirus pandemic had taken “a heavy toll.”
“It was time to come out of the tunnel together, hand in hand, pooling our strengths and resources. Instead, we are showing that we still have within us the spirit of Cain, who saw Abel, not as a brother, but as a rival, and thought about how to eliminate him,” he added.
Pope Francis sympathised with many Ukrainian victims, especially the millions of refugees and internally displaced persons, the divided families, the elderly left to themselves, the lives broken and the cities razed to the ground.
He said: “I see the faces of the orphaned children fleeing from the war. May the conflict in Europe also make us more concerned about other situations of conflict, suffering and sorrow, situations that affect all too many areas of our world, situations that we cannot overlook and do not want to forget.”
Happy Easter: How young seminarian died acting Jesus crucifixion drama in Imo
One young seminarian has died while acting Jesus crucifixion drama to mark the Easter celebration.
The seminarian, Suel Ambrose, 25 , is a student of the Clariantian University of Nigeria (CUN), located at Nekede in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.
It was gathered that the incident, which happened on Friday (Good Friday), threw the university community into confusion.
A source at the university, who preferred to be called Micheal Eluwa, said the deceased fell down and, after some time, he started bleeding while acting in the passion of Christ drama.
“At the time the incident occurred everybody came together and rushed the deceased to a school hospital and later, when the case became worse, he was taken to a nearly Federal Medical Center, FMC. It was from there we heard he could not survive it ‘’, he said.
“Initially when it happened we thought it was a joke, and that it was part of the drama, it was when he could not get up that was when we knew it was a serious matter and he was rushed to hospital.”
The school management, through the priest in charge of Students Affairs, Chukwuemeka Iheme, said the school would address the matter later.
