Nigeria: Inflation reaches 11-month high of 17 percent
Inflation in Nigeria maintained a “galloping trend” in May, rising above expectations to 17.7 percent, against the 16.82 percent recorded in April, data released by the state-backed National Bureau of Statistics has shown.
Concerns about inflationary pressures driven partly by war in Ukraine, as well as domestic security challenges pushed the Central Bank of Nigeria to tighten its benchmark interest rates last month, for the first time in almost six years. The regulatory bank raised rates to 13 percent from 11.5 percent (a 150bps rise) during its policy meeting last May.
The monetary policy committee “feels that tightening would help rein in inflation before it assumes a galloping trend, considering the progressive increase in headline inflation”, bank governor Godwin Emefiele said last month.
The persisting rise in inflation could “undermine” the fragile growth recovery in Nigeria “due to the associated build-up of uncertainties around the cost of inventory and other production inputs”, Emefiele said.
Food inflation rose to 19.5 percent in May, from 18.4 percent in April, driven by the cost of bread and cereals and other food items, the NBS said in its Consumer Price Index report released on Wednesday.
With the NBS report showing increasing inflation and as the naira continues to plummet against the dollar, the purchasing power of Nigerians could be depleted even more.
The continuing war in Ukraine has also been seen as partly responsible for placing upward price pressures on the nation of more than 200 million people that relies on the import of critical commodities in producing bread – a key driver of food inflation in Nigeria.
“Inflation in Nigeria, already one of the highest in the world before the war in Ukraine, is likely to increase further as a result of the rise in global fuel and food prices caused by the war,” the World Bank said in a recent report.
“And that, the World Bank estimates, is likely to push an additional one million Nigerians into poverty by the end of 2022, on top of the six million Nigerians that were already predicted to fall into poverty this year because of the rise in prices, particularly food prices.”
Bank of England set for fifth straight rate hike as growth and the pound wobble
The Bank of England is expected to hike interest rates for the fifth consecutive monetary policy meeting on Thursday, as it looks to rein in soaring inflation against a backdrop of slowing growth and a deteriorating currency.
At its May meeting, the Bank raised its base rate by 25 basis points to 1%, its highest level for 13 years, but warned that the British economy risks falling into recession.
Since then, fresh data has shown that U.K. inflation soared to a 40-year high of 9% annually in April as food and energy prices spiraled, and the country faces a major cost of living crisis. The Bank expects inflation to rise above 10% later this year.
Meanwhile, the economy unexpectedly shrank by 0.3% in April after a 0.1% contraction in March, the first back-to-back declines since April and March 2020.
The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development has forecast that the U.K. will be the weakest G-7 economy next year, as higher interest rates, tax increases, reduced trade and soaring food and energy costs weigh on households.
The OECD projects that the British economy will grow by 3.6% this year before stagnating in 2023.
Some market participants are now calling for the Monetary Policy Committee to implement a 50-basis-point hike on Thursday.
‘No good options’
Sterling is down more than 10% against the dollar year-to-date, trading at just above $1.20 on Wednesday.
Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at British stockbroker AJ Bell, said any sign of dovishness could weaken the currency further.
“By raising interest rates, the Bank is putting the brakes on an economy that is already slowing of its own accord. That risks the economy stalling, or worse, going into reverse,” Khalaf said in a note.
Finance Minister Rishi Sunak announced a package of measures late last month aimed at alleviating the cost of living crisis for households. This included a windfall tax on oil and gas majors that the government had long opposed previously, and Khalaf suggested that the fiscal moves free up some breathing space for the Bank of England to raise rates.
“Consumers probably won’t be best pleased to find that some of the fiscal giveaways they have been handed by the Chancellor are going to be gobbled up by higher borrowing rates, but if the Bank fails to take action and the pound comes under further pressure, that also adds to the cost of living crisis, by pushing up the price of commodities priced in dollars, especially fuel,” he said.
“It feels like there are simply no good options in front of the Bank of England.”
The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its sharpest rise in interest rates for almost 30 years after the U.S. consumer price index blew past economist expectations to climb by an annual 8.6% in May.
Labor market
By and large, headline labor market statistics have remained relatively robust, with job vacancies rising to a record 1.3 million and employment reaching 75.6% in the three months to April, according to the Office for National Statistics.
However, some economists are beginning to spot signs of weakness that could deter the central bank from persisting with aggressive rate hikes. The Bank of England has cited labor market conditions as another key factor in its decision-making in recent months.
“As most data are based on three month averages, they still partly reflect the robust economy in February – that is, ahead of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the intensification of COVID restrictions in China which have tanked confidence and throttled real activity since March,” Berenberg senior economist Kallum Pickering said in a note Tuesday.
Although single-month data is volatile, Pickering suggested that it warrants attention in this instance and that the monthly unemployment estimate could be a cause for concern, having jumped to 4.2% amid a 240,000 monthly rise in unemployment in April.
“As the accompanying 250k monthly drop in employment is well within the normal monthly volatility of that series, and with inactivity largely moving sideways, the unemployment spike may well be a one-off,” Pickering added.
“Indeed the further decline in the claimant count rate in May to 4.0% from 4.1% in April amid a 20k fall in claimants does not point to a trend of rising unemployment in coming months. The data are puzzling to say the least, but given the serious recession risk facing the UK (40%) we need to keep an eye on such trends in coming months.”
Bitcoin sees slight rebound after nearly falling below $20,000, but it’s still at late 2020 levels
Bitcoin rose on Thursday following a similar jump in U.S. stocks, but investors are still reeling from a dramatic plunge over the last few days that saw the world’s largest cryptocurrency almost drop below $20,000.
At 3:40 a.m. ET, bitcoin was trading at around $21,667.90, up nearly 3% in the past day, according to data from CoinDesk.
However, bitcoin is still sitting at levels not seen since December 2020. The digital currency is down about 27% in the last week and has dropped nearly 70% from its all-time high in November.
Other cryptocurrencies, including ether, were also higher in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin has been closely correlated with stock indexes, in particular the Nasdaq, which rose on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 0.75 percentage point. That’s one reason why bitcoin rose slightly on Thursday.
But there are still a number of issues weighing on the crypto market.
Sentiment is still shaken after the collapse of so-called algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD along with its sister token luna.
A stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency that is supposed to be pegged to a real-world asset. Many look to be pegged one-to-one to the U.S. dollar. Some, such as tether and USD Coin, are backed by real assets such as fiat currencies and government bonds. But many algorithmic stablecoins, such as TerraUSD, don’t have assets in reserve. Instead, the $1 peg is governed by an algorithm.
The current bear market, which is often dubbed a new “crypto winter,” is also testing the strength of other projects.
Another algorithmic stablecoin USDD also lost its dollar peg earlier this week. Tron DAO Reserve, which is responsible for maintaining USDD’s $1 peg, holds other cryptocurrencies in their reserve, including the stablecoins tether and USDC
Treasury yields fall after Fed hikes rates by most since 1994
U.S. Treasury yields retreated slightly on Thursday after the Federal Reserve matched market expectations to deliver a 75 basis point hike to interest rates, its largest since 1994.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note slipped to 3.3735% by 3:40 a.m. ET, paring earlier declines, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down fractionally at 3.3912%. Yields move inversely to prices.
The central bank’s aggressive move to rein in inflation came after the U.S. consumer price index rose by an annual 8.6% in May, its largest year-on-year increase since 1981.
Members of the Federal Open Market Committee reiterated the Fed’s commitment to stabilizing inflation and indicated that a stronger path of rate increases lies ahead. Officials also cut their 2022 economic growth outlook to just 1.7% from 2.8%.
The move gave a bounce to risk assets, but analysts were divided as to the market implications and the scale of the likely recession coming down the pike.
“Recognizing that hiking more now means less later, the Fed demonstrated its resolve to tame inflation without undermining its employment mandate,” said Ronald Temple, co-head of multi-asset and head of U.S. equity at Lazard Asset Management.
“While some spectators argued for an even steeper hike, the Fed understood that the combination of rate hikes and QT already takes the US into uncharted territory with significant risks to growth. The hike today sent exactly the right message to markets.”
Data releases on Thursday will include May’s housing starts and building permits, along with last week’s jobless claims figures.
Auctions will be held for $35 billion of four-week Treasury bills and $30 billion of eight-week bills.
