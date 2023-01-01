Nigeria Has Murderers In Police Uniform—Redeemed Christian Church General Overseer, Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, says it is worth celebrating to have survived so many hurdles that plagued 2022.

He said this on Sunday, January 1, 2023, during his New Year sermon.

According to Adeboye, surviving the “murderers wearing police uniforms” is worth celebrating.

“You’re going to be helping yourself by visiting two or three people by telling them to celebrate you, tell them: Celebrate me, I’m a survivor,” he told the congregation.

“When you say you’re a survivor, let your neighbour know. Ebola came, I survived, Coronavirus came, I survived, kidnappers are out there, I survived, bandits are out there, I survived, there are murderers wearing police uniforms, I survived. Go ahead, tell three or four people: “I am a survivor. Celebrate me.”

This comes seven days after a policeman killed a pregnant lawyer, Mrs. Omobolanle Raheemin in the Ajah area of Lagos state.

The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Drambi Vandi, attached to the Ajah Police Station and his team were said to have tried to stop the lawyer on Christmas Day.

However, the killing of Raheem is one of the many incidents of police brutality and extrajudicial killings that have been recorded across the country time after time.

On December 7, a 31-year-old man identified as Gafaru Buraimoh of Land Estate, Ajah was shot dead by a police officer attached to Ajah Divisional Police Station.

Buraimoh was hit by a stray bullet at about 10:00 pm while he was coming out of a mall.