France says it is committed to strengthening existing relations with Nigeria, particularly in tackling illegal migration and human trafficking.

France Ambassador in charge of Migration at the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Mr Christophe Leonzi, made this declaration when he paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on Monday in Abuja.

“We would like to establish more regular dialogue between Nigeria and France, and the two ministries, especially in the area of illegal migration and how to tackle it headlong.

“Another area that calls for worry is in the area of human trafficking.

“It will be of immense benefit to both countries if we can cooperate more efficiently in different aspects to stem the tide,” the envoy added.

According to him, although the two countries have been cooperating in that area, there was a need to delve more into the already existing cooperation.

“Nigeria is a strong partner in this regard, no doubt,” Leonzi said, adding that the cooperation should be reinforced in the area of border security and management.

In his remarks, Tunji-Ojo, said Nigeria would continue to boost its relations with France, to make it better and stronger.

“The stronger the relationship the better it is for both countries,” the minister said.

He said that development cooperation between the two countries have been extremely helpful to Nigeria over the years.