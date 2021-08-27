NEWS
Nigeria filled with ‘haters of government’, Buhari’s aide cries
President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, says the public reaction to the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) base in Kaduna State this week is further proof the country is filled with people who simply hate the government.
Two military officers were killed and one was abducted by terrorists who invaded the facility early on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
The attack has attracted widespread condemnation, a new low in the escalation of insecurity that has ravaged the country.
The Presidency has pushed back on the public reaction, suggesting that the attack was orchestrated to embarrass the president.
Adesina reinforced this position in an opinion article he posted on Thursday, August 26, accusing the media and analysts of painting a picture of humiliation of the military.
“Watching, listening to, and reading all the deliberate obfuscation of the matter reinforces the conviction once again that our country is filled with haters of government, of humanity, of good, and even of God.
“They deliberately muddy the waters, rejoice at evil and all forms of iniquity,” he wrote.
The presidential aide noted that the current government has improved the nation’s security situation since 2015, and adapted well to new challenges that have since emerged.
He said criminal gangs and terrorists across the country have recently been on the backfoot, and that the NDA attack is an attempt to paint a false picture of the government’s efforts.
Adesina described Nigerians as ‘ungrateful’, ‘unthankful’, and ‘ungracious’ for not rallying around the military during times of trouble like this week.
He said the attack is only a temporary dampener, and echoed President Buhari’s words that it’ll boost the morale of troops to overcome insecurity.
“We will not pump discouragement into our troops, nor into a government working hard to improve our fortunes, despite the strong winds of adversity,” he said.
The Federal Government has struggled to contain the wave of violence that has affected many parts of the country, especially over the past couple of years.
A total of 3,133 people were killed across the country between April and June 2021 in violent incidents including terror attacks, abductions, and gang clashes.
296 of those killed were identified as security agents working for different agencies in the Army (155 deaths), the Police Force (133), and others.
NEWS
Bandits release Islamic students kidnapped in Niger after three months
More than 70 Islamiyya school pupils kidnapped from Tegina community in Niger State have been released.
A large number of bandits stormed the village late May and took the students.
A security agent told PRNigeria Thursday night that the ex-captives are on their way to Minna from Birnin Gwari.
Tegina is located within Rafi Local Government Area of Niger. One person was shot dead and another critically injured during the attack.
The Salihu Tanko Islamiyya school was built by a retired Immigration officer.
In February, bandits abducted some staff and students of Government Science College, Kagara in Niger.
The citizens were released about 10 days later after ransom was paid.
NEWS
Hushpuppi Scandal: IGP receives panel report on Abba Kyari
The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has received the report of the panel set up to investigate the bribery allegation against the embattled Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari.
The report was submitted to the IGP by the chairman of the SIP, DIG Joseph Egbunike, at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Frank Mba, the police spokesman made this known in a statement titled ‘IG receives panel report on DCP Abba Kyari.’
Mba said the panel commenced investigations on August 2, “and the report submitted is an outcome of a painstaking, transparent and exhaustive investigative process.”
The statement reads in part, “The IGP, who commended the panel for the work done, stated that the essence of the probe was to carry out discrete investigations into the allegation levied against the officer to enable the Force leadership be appropriately guided in its decision-making processes.
“The IGP assured that a careful and expeditious review of the recommendations would be undertaken by the Force Management Team and thereafter, forwarded to appropriate quarters for necessary action(s). He reiterated as always, the commitment of the Force to justice for all.”
It would be recalled that in July, the FBI indicted Kyari in a scandal linking him to a popular internet fraudster, Abbas Ramon, better known as Hushpuppi, who confessed to have bribed the police officer to arrest one of his associates in an alleged $1.1m fraud committed against a Qatari businessman.
The agency said Hushpuppi paid $20,600 into a bank account provided by Kyari.
Following the allegations, the Nigerian Police authorities stripped the embattled police officer of his position as the Head of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and replaced him with DCP Tunji Disu.
NEWS
EFCC bemoans lax regulation of real estate sector
The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa has appealed to the House of Representatives to insist on the enforcement of regulations by relevant authorities as a way of checking sharp practices and money laundering by operators in the real estate sector.
He made the appeal on Wednesday when he received members of the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee Investigating Real Estate Developers led by the Chairman, Honourable Blessing Onyeche Onuh, at the headquarters of the Commission in Jabi, Abuja.
“Real estate is the highest avenue through which corrupt Nigerians launder proceeds of crime. When I heard of your committee, I thought this was an opportunity to work with the representatives of the people, to discuss how we can deal with this issue”.
The EFCC boss told the Committee that the major challenge in the real estate sector was the poor enforcement of regulations by the relevant authorities and urged them to prevail on those charged with the responsibilities of regulating the sector, especially in the Federal Capital Territory, to do their jobs.
He assured that the Commission was determined to fight financial crimes in the sector which is the reason it has restructured the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering, SCUML to enhance its performance. He however pointed out that there are gaps hindering the effective performance of the agency and urged the law makers to intervene.
Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Blessing Onyeche Onuh, said the committee was at the EFCC to seek the agency’s help in achieving its mandate.
“Mr. Chairman, we actually know the role the EFCC plays in checkmating corruption in the society, and we recognize that the Commission has value to add through the activities of this committee, hence we seek to partner with you.
“We have come to you to share our mandate and for you to guide us on the way forward in this regard,” she said.
She explained that the Committee was set up by the leadership of the House of Representatives with the mandate of investigating allegations of misconduct by developers as well as working with the relevant ministries, departments and agencies, MDAs, in formulating policies and laws to check financial crimes in the sector.
