Nigeria Experiences Rise In Inflation Rate For May

A report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown that Nigeria’s inflation rate for May 2023 rose to 22.41% from 22.22% recorded in April.

Looking at the movement of the inflation, the May inflation rate showed an increase of 0.19% points when compared to the April headline inflation rate.

The Bureau further stated that on a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 4.70% points higher compared to the rate recorded in May 2022, which was 17.71%; showing that the headline inflation rate on a year-on-year basis increased in the month of May 2023 when compared to the same month in the preceding year.

The NBS report also showed that on a month-on-month basis, the headline inflation rate in May 2023 was 1.94%, which was 0.03% higher than the rate recorded in April which was 1.91%, adding that this means that in May, on the average, the general price level was 0.03% higher relative to April.

“The percentage change in the average CPI for the twelve months period ending May 2023 over the average of the CPI for the previous twelve months period was 21.20%, showing 4.75% increase compared to 16.45% recorded in May 2022.”

Further breakdown of the inflation rate showed that the urban inflation rate on a year-on-year basis in May 2023 was 23.74%, indicating 5.50% point higher compared to the 18.24% recorded in May 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, the urban inflation rate was 2.09% in May 2023, showing 0.05% points higher compared to April 2023 which was 2.05%.

Also, the rural inflation rate in May 2023 was 21.19% on a year-on-year basis, showing 3.98% higher compared to the 17.21% recorded in May 2022, and on a month-on-month basis, the rural inflation rate in May 2023 was 1.80%, up slightly by 0.02% points compared to April 2023 which was 1.78%.

The report stated that the corresponding twelve-month average for the urban inflation rate was 21.95% in May 2023. This was 4.95% points higher compared to the 17.00% reported in May 2022, while the corresponding 12-month average for the rural inflation rate in May 2023 was 20.50%.

This is 4.59% higher compared to the 15.91% recorded in May 2022.