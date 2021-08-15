SPORTS
Nigeria, Egypt, Cameroon seeded ahead of 2022 AFCON draws
Nigeria will know their group stage opponents at the next year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, when the draws are conducted on Tuesday.
The Confederation of African Football on Saturday seeded the countries, with the three-time African champions in Pot A.
The 24 teams that have qualified, will be divided into six groups of four teams each.
The countries were allocated into four pots of six teams each, based on the latest FIFA World Rankings.
The Super Eagles finished in third place at the last AFCON played in Egypt.
The 2022 AFCON will be played from January 9 to February 6 in Cameroon.
The draw at the Palais du Congress will divide the entrants into six groups, from which all the winners and runners-up plus the best four third-placed teams will advance to the knockout phase.
Africa Cup of Nations draw seeding:
Pot 1: Cameroon, Algeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Morocco, Nigeria
Pot 2: Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea
Pot 3: Cape Verde, Gabon, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, Zimbabwe, Guinea-Bissau
Pot 4: Malawi, Sudan, Equatorial Guinea, Comoros, Ethiopia, Gambia
EPL: Arteta apologizes after Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to Brentford
Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has apologized to the club’s fanbase following their 2-0 loss at Brentford.
The Gunners opened their 2021/2022 Premier League season with defeat to the newly-promoted side.
Sergi Canos and Christian Norgaard scored in either half to fire the hosts to victory.
Speaking after the game, Arteta admitted it wasn’t “the result or performance” he wanted.
He said: “First of all, thank you because of the support that they are giving to the team, the travelling fans that were here.
“And after that, I apologise for the result and we know that we have to improve.
“We have two big games coming up right now and we need to a different performance to get a different result.”
Sergi Canos first goalscorer of English Premier League in new season
Spaniard Sergi Canos Tenés of Brentford scored the first goal of the 2021/2022 English Premier League.
He put his club one goal up against Arsenal in the first match of the season.
Pinnock headed down to Canos who drove into the box and then powered it past Leno for a memorable goal for Brentford.
It was Brentford’s first goal since 1947 against Sunderland.
Canós is a winger for Brentford, just newly promoted to the top league.
He was born 2 February 1997 in Nules, Valencia, Spain.
He represented Spain between U15 and U19 level and has been described as a “quick attacking player”.
He is also adept as a forward or an attacking midfielder.
According to his bio published by Wikipedia, he began his career in the youth system at hometown club Nules.
He rejected attention from Valencia, Villareal and Atlético Madrid to join Barcelona’s academy in 2010.
He left in 2013 to sign for Liverpool Youth at the age 16.
By 2015-2016, he gained promotion to the. senior team, but only made one appearance, before he was sent to Brentford on loan.
The following year, he signed for Norwich City, but stayed only a season.
He returned to Brentford in 2017 and has been there since.
Today, he made history, burying a goal in the left side of Arsenal’s net, to give Brentford their first Premiership goal, since Len Townsend , 27,110 days ago.
FIFA Ranking: Nigeria slides to 34
Nigeria’s Super Eagles’ fortunes in the latest FIFA Ranking plummeted as the former African champion slide to 34 in the world rating released yesterday by the world football governing body.
Apart from dropping in its global rating, Nigeria nosedived into the fifth position in Africa after being overtaken by Morocco.
The ranking is coming on the heels of Coach Gernot Rohr’s winless Eagles following two defeats and one draw in their last three friendly matches against Cameroon and Mexico in Austria and United States.
In the FIFA world rating, Eagles who occupied 32nd place in their June ranking dropped to 34 to place fifth in Africa behind Senegal (21), Tunisia (28), Algeria (30), and Morocco (32) who are the top four teams in the continent.
According to FIFA, 348 matches have been played since the last FIFA World Ranking update, as winners of the various continental championships all made significant advances.
Meanwhile, Belgium managed to retain their top spot despite being eliminated in the quarter-finals of the European Championship. Their last-eight opponents and eventual winners of the tournament, Italy, moved up into the top 5, just behind EURO runners-up England. Just above that pair, Brazil and France swapped places.
Argentina reaped the benefits of a triumphant Copa America campaign, while the two Gold Cup finalists broke into the top 10. Victorious in that tournament and winners of the CONCACAF Nations League as well, United States climbed no fewer than ten places, eight more than Mexico, who, despite losing in the final of both competitions, now sit one spot above their continental rivals.
In addition, it is worth noting the impressive progress made by Gold Cup invitees Qatar, who reached the semi-finals in the USA, thereby recording the largest climb of the month and equalling their highest-ever position in the ranking, which dates back to the first edition in 1993.
The next edition will be published on September 16.
