Nigeria drops to 14 as Egypt tops Africa’s investment destinations
Nigeria has dropped from Africa’s top 10 investment destinations to 14 as Egypt remains the number one nation.
This is according to a report by RMB titled, ‘Where to Invest in Africa 2021.’
According to RMB, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited, the ranking is based on countries operating environments.
RMB Africa Economist, Daniel Kavishe, said the pandemic ushered a new world and a new approach to this year’s list.
Kavishe said, “We created a new set of rankings that incorporated some of the unavoidable COVID-19-induced challenges, of which the operating environment score was one.”
According to him, fiscal scores are important indicators of how governments respond to COVID-19.
He said, “The inclusion of a fiscal score in our rankings aimed to score governments’ fiscal positions and provided a basis from which investors can understand specific jurisdictions.
“Although the pandemic brought devastation, it also enabled opportunities for reimagining policies and trade relationships. Increasingly clear now is that home-grown strategies to tackle poverty, inequality and unemployment across Africa must be implemented. If not, all of Africa suffers.”
According to him, capital will flow naturally to economies offering a good mix of opportunity and ease of doing business.
According to the company, the top 10 African countries to invest in are Egypt, Morocco, South Africa, Rwanda; Botswana, Ghana, Mauritius, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya and Tanzania.
The company ranked Nigeria outside the top 10 at number 14.
The company said, “The sheer size of Nigeria’s economy and large population base has undoubtedly aided the country’s economic environment and has led to an increase in investments in the economy over the past 10 years.
“The country boasts significant hydrocarbon resources and considerable agricultural and mining potential. With fiscal support expected to increase and continue over the next few years, given both the coronavirus shock and oil price collapse, the economy is expected to grow but at a slow and steady pace.
“One of the key tenets for its development will be the efforts that have been made to support small and medium enterprises through monetary policy reform. This should support the country’s efforts as it continues its expansion into sectors such as information technology.”
However, the company said Nigeria’s heavy reliance on oil is impacting its economy.
The company said, “Nigeria’s heavy reliance on oil means that the drop in oil prices and production generated by the OPEC+ agreement is strongly impacting the economy. COVID-19 came at a time when the economy was still rebalancing from the drop in oil prices during the 2014 to 2016 period.
“Therefore, a lower drop in reserves, tight liquidity and a weak currency can still be expected. The government, which has been criticised for its slow pace of reform, still faces a myriad of security challenges that destabilise the country, such as the activity of the Islamist terrorist group Boko Haram in the northeast, forcing many people to flee.”
In 2018 and 2019, Nigeria was ranked in the top 10 (eighth in both years).
Although the company added that the nation’s economy was constrained by a weak policy environment and dire infrastructure provision.
According to the company, Nigeria was ranked 13 in 2017, and ranked number six in 2016.
In 2014, Nigeria ranked as number two and dropped to number five in 2015.
Omicron: Travellers stranded in Lagos, Abuja airports
Omicron, the new variant of COVID-19 pandemic, is taking its toll on the aviation sector in the country.
Due to the global alert, measures by the United Kingdom, United States and Canada to curtail its spread have drastically affected international flight schedules, thereby creating discomfort for passengers.
Many UK- bound passengers were stranded at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Sunday.
Shortly after the flight cancellation, the British High Commission announced its decision to put on hold visitor visa applications from red list countries, including Nigeria.
The commission however, explained that from 4 am today, only British and Irish nationals and residents travelling from Nigeria would be allowed into the country.
The commission also said they must isolate in a government-managed quarantine hotel.
However, the Federal Government expressed displeasure at its red listing by the United Kingdom government.
Canada also introduced new guidelines, including the rejection of results of molecular COVID-19 tests done in Nigeria and nine other African countries.
The U.S. said air passengers boarding a flight from a foreign country to any of its airports must get a COVID-19 viral test, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, no more than one day before travel.
Virgin and British Airways are the biggest airlines carrying passengers on the Nigeria-London route. They carry on daily basis between 250 to 300n passengers daily.
A return ticket on any of the airline costs about N1 million, especially at this period of the year when not a few Nigerians had planned to reunite with their loved ones during the yuletide.
The flight suspension will lead to huge economic loss to the airlines should the restriction is sustained.
Nigeria, which had recorded three Omicron cases as of yesterday, had on Friday unveiled modified travel guidelines. The United Kingdom has recorded 86 cases of the new variant while in the US, 15 states are said to have also been hit.
Travel chiefs are however, furious over the new restrictions.
Although, British Airways (BA) did not operate its inbound flight from London to Lagos, it announced yesterday the cancellation of flights from Lagos into London Heathrow, citing operational reasons
Sources at the MMIA told The Nation that it had to do with the implementation of the travel ban by UK authorities.
Many passengers who had turned up at the airport for check-in procedures were disappointed as the BA counters were virtually empty.
Some workers informed the distraught passengers that the flight into the UK had been rescheduled.
Some passengers who sought clarification for the sudden twist of events were handed flyers signed by the BA Customer Service Duty Manager, Nwanorue Alexander.
One of the flyers reads: “We would like to inform you of a change to the departure time of your flight BA 074 on December 5, 2021, to London Heathrow. We have had to make this adjustment to our schedule due to operational reasons…
“We are sorry for the change to your travel plans. Please, be rest assured that we will do everything we can to help.If you need additional help, please, speak to a member of our team at Lagos Airport.”
An immigration source attributed the glitch in travel to the new rules set by the UK government for admitting other nations into the country.
Scores of passengers at the airport expressed displeasure over the development, saying it would force them to review their travel plans.
There were however, long queues of passengers travelling out of the country through Turkish Airlines, African World Airlines, Air France, Qatar Airways, Delta Airlines, and United Airlines.
In Abuja, passengers who also stormed the NAIA were left dejected.
An official of the airport blamed it on overbooking.
He said: “They said the rules will take effect from tomorrow (today). So, some people wanted to beat the deadline by going today (yesterday), but BA could not take all of them. So, there are a lot of them that they could not take and that is why they are stranded.”
Another official in the security department said: “Most of them are stranded because the flight they booked was overbooked and the airline had to give preference to those who booked them first.
“Some people stormed the airport to change their travel plans because the new travel protocol from the UK is unfortunately not in favour of Nigerians.
“The protocol is expected to take effect from Monday(today) and in a bid to beat the protocol, we noticed people rushed to the airport in an attempt to reschedule their flight for Sunday(yesterday) but the airline was overbooked and it could not carry beyond its capacity.
“So, the rush witnessed at the airport is because people don’t want to be caught in the web of the new protocol introduced by the UK due to the new COVID-19 Omicron variant.”
In a statement yesterday, the British High Commission said the suspension of processing visitor visa applications in Nigeria will continue until the travel ban is lifted.
The statement reads:”To support the UK Government’s aim to protect public health from COVID-19 and associated variants of concern (VOC), UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) will pause making decisions on visitor visa applications in all red list countries, including Nigeria until travel restrictions are lifted
“Visit visas cover travel to the UK for tourism, visiting family and friends, undertaking short-term business activities (for example, attending meetings), undertaking short-term studies (under 6 months), taking part in research or exchange programmes as an academic, medical reason (for example, receiving private medical treatment).
“If you apply for a visit visa in a red list country and you meet the UK Immigration Rules, your application will be paused. You will not receive a decision on your visit visa application whilst red list travel restrictions remain in place.
“You will not be able to request a refund of your visa fee once you have given your biometrics at a Visa Application Centre (VAC). If you already hold a valid visit visa and are intending to travel to England as a visitor from a red list country, you will not be allowed to enter.
“Separate guidance is available for travellers entering Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Use https://www.gov.uk/uk-border-control and https://www.gov.uk/guidance/red-list-of-countries-and-territories.”
The commission also said visas or entry permits from red list countries will only be issued where there are compelling and compassionate circumstances.
It added: “There are only very limited exemptions to travel and entry requirements for critical workers and medical and compassionate cases,” the statement reads.
“If you have submitted a visit visa application and you do not wish to withdraw, we will continue to hold your application.
“If you choose to continue with your visa application, you will not
FG vows to tackle cooking gas price hike
The federal government said it was leveraging the pricing framework and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s gas development fund to create appropriate funding models to support the offtake of gas among vulnerable Nigerians to tackle inflation.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, disclosed this on Saturday during the inauguration of a 100-metric tonne LPG (cooking gas) storage and bottling plant, constructed by Butane Energy Limited in Kabukawa, Katsina State.
Sylva, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr. Sani Gwarzo, explained that the pricing of LPG was a major threat to gas affordability and penetration in the country.
He said the declaration of Decade of Gas by President Muhammadu Buhari, was to reinforce Nigeria’s aspiration to leverage on its gas resources estimated at 206 TCF to develop the country’s national industrial, commercial and agricultural base.
He reiterated that the federal government had embarked on numerous gas-based initiatives such as the Nigeria Gas Flare Commercialisation Programme, the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP), and the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline to accelerate economic development.
“I cannot conclude this speech without touching on gas pricing which is a major threat to gas affordability and gas penetration.
“The federal government is leveraging on the gas pricing framework and the CBN gas development fund to create appropriate funding models to support offtake of gas especially among vulnerable groups”.
He added, “The deliberate focus of this administration to develop the gas sector is largely the driving force behind NCDMB commercial intervention in partnering with the private sector, to establish Butane LPG bottling plant in several northern states including Katsina, Kano, Kaduna, Bauchi, Niger, and the FCT,” he stated.
The minister averred that the passage of the Petroleum Industry Act of 2021 by President Buhari has reinforced the government’s commitment to transform the oil and gas industry by creating an enabling environment for accelerated investment in exploration and field development projects.
This, he said, would pave the way for the integration of host communities into the benefit plans of the industry and entrenchment of local content as the driving philosophy for oil and gas transactions in Nigeria.
“In effect, the PIA and the intensive investment in gas transportation, storage, and marketing infrastructure will no doubt increase per capita consumption of gas in Nigeria which currently stands at 80 cubic meters per capita consumption despite our huge gas reserves”.
Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Mr. Simbi Wabote, said despite the utilisation of 1,000,000 metric tonnes of LPG in 2020, Nigeria has one of the lowest per capita LPG consumption in Africa.
He affirmed that available data from the office of the National Gas Expansion Programme revealed that LPG utilisation in the North-west was four per cent compared to 14 per cent in the South-west and 15 per cent in the South-east.
“That is why we chose to partner Butane Energy to increase the level of LPG utilisation in the North as they understand the market in the region, possess the technical capability and the determination to embark on such a venture,” he added.
In his remarks, the Chairman of Butane Energy Limited, Mr. Isa Inuwa, said by September, the company would have five gas plants with a total storage capacity of 820 metric tonnes.
He noted that the five gas plants would be located in Kano, Katsina, Kaduna, Bauchi, Niger, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with the capacity to process 9,200 12.5kg of cylinders.
