BUSINESS
Nigeria dominates as Google supports 60 African startups
Google has said that 60 African startups have been selected for the second cohort of the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund for Africa with $4m funding.
The global firm said this on Tuesday during the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund 2022 winner announcement in Abuja.
It was disclosed that Nigeria dominates the selection list, which features 23 Nigerian startups.
Other countries benefitting from this funding programme include Kenya with 12 grantees, Rwanda with six grantees, South Africa with five grantees, Uganda with four grantees, among others.
It was disclosed that each of the selected startups will get support in the form of a six-month training programme that includes access to a network of mentors to assist in tackling unique challenges.
In addition to being a part of tailored workshops, support networks and community building sessions, the 60 grantees will also get non-dilutive awards of $50,000 and $100,000 and up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credit.
It was disclosed that fund will be distributed through Google’s implementation partner, CcHUB.
Speaking at the event, the Head of Startup Ecosystem, Sub-Saharan Africa, Folarin Aiyegbusi, said “Africa is a diverse continent with massive opportunity but the continent is faced with the challenge of limited diversity in venture capital funding flow. We hope that the Black Founders Fund program will be able to bridge the gap of disproportionate funding between expat startups over local and black-led companies.”
Also speaking at the event was the Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency, Kashifu Inuwa, who said that the recently passed Nigeria Startup Bill by the National Assembly will help to institutionalise legal frameworks that will enhance startup growth in Nigeria.
BUSINESS
U.S. Treasury yields rise as investors monitor economic data
U.S. Treasury yields were higher as market participants awaited a fresh batch of economic data and Treasury auctions following Monday’s Labor Day recess.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose over 7 basis points to 3.265% at around 3:40 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gained 6 basis points to 3.408%.
The yield on the 2-year Treasury note jumped nearly 7 basis points to trade at 3.466%.
BUSINESS
European markets rise as investors assess economic challenges
European markets climbed on Tuesday, recovering the previous session’s losses as investors continued to assess recession risks in the region.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.8% in early trade, with retail stocks jumping 3.7% to lead gains as most sectors nudged into positive territory. Oil and gas stocks were the outliers, slipping 0.7%.
European markets closed lower on Monday as investors pondered a raft of economic challenges the region faces, with the halted gas supply from Russia dominating market sentiment Monday.
The sharp downward moves for risk assets came after Russia’s state-owned energy giant Gazprom announced that gas flows to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would be halted indefinitely, citing additional repair requirements. The euro
fell sharply while European gas prices soared.
Gas flows via Nord Stream 1 will not resume until Siemens Energy repairs faulty equipment, Gazprom’s deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov told Reuters on Tuesday.
BUSINESS
Euro slides below $0.99 for the first time in 20 years after Russia halts gas supplies to Europe
The euro has fallen below $0.99 for the first time in 20 years after Russia said it would shut off its main gas supply pipeline to Europe indefinitely.
At 7.30 a.m. London time Monday, the euro was trading at 0.9898 versus the dollar, just off lows of around 0.9881 hit earlier in the morning.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, breached a fresh two-decade high as the British pound slid on fears over energy supply and European economic growth.
On Friday, Russian energy supplier Gazprom announced it would not resume its supply of natural gas to Germany through the key Nord Stream 1 pipeline, blaming a malfunctioning turbine.
