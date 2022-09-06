Nigeria congratulates new UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss

President Muhammadu Buhari has, on behalf of the citizens and Government of Nigeria, congratulated Liz Truss on her assumption of office as new British Prime Minister.

Buhari rejoiced with the former Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs of the United Kingdom, “whose antecedents in government, politics, and diplomacy will further shape and strengthen relations with Nigeria and other countries.”

The President affirms that the shared ties between Nigeria and Britain remain strong, positive, and mutually beneficial while working with Truss to deepen that relationship in the interest of both countries.

This was disclosed in a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, on Tuesday.

Buhari, however, appreciated the warmth and friendliness of the immediate past Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, wishing him the best in his future endeavours.

Recall that Truss was confirmed as Britain’s new Conservative leader on Monday, taking over from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.