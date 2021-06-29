NEWS
Nigeria bans flights from Turkey, Brazil, India, South Africa
Nigeria has extended the ban on travellers coming from India, Brazil , South Africa and Turkey by four weeks because of concerns about the rampant spread of coronavirus in those countries.
The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 has extended the ban on flights from Brazil, Turkey and India by four weeks.
Speaking at the national briefing in Abuja on Monday, the Chairman, PSC on COVID-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, said “a few weeks ago, we announced additional measures to be met by passengers arriving from Brazil, Turkey and India.
”This action was due to the prevalence of variants of concern and the dangers associated with importation of the such virulent strain.
In May 2021, the PSC banned incoming flights from Brazil, India and Turkey, noting that anyone who had been in those three countries within 14 days of their intended arrival date in Nigeria would be barred from entering the country.
According to Mustapha, the PSC has been reviewing these restrictions and is of the opinion that they should remain for another four weeks before it is further reviewed.
”South Africa has, however, been added to this category once more.”
Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), disclosed that South Africa, Zambia, Rwanda, Namibia and Uganda were being monitored as the COVID-19 cases were increasing there.
“In addition to these three countries, the PSC has also shifted its focus on some African countries.
”South Africa, Zambia, Rwanda, Namibia and Uganda fall in this category.
“South Africa for example, recorded over 100,000 cases in the last one week while 20,000 was recorded in the last 24 hours.
”The four major variants of concern are now classified as Alpha (UK), Beta (SA); Gamma (Brazil) and Delta (India).
”The Delta variant which has wreaked devastating havoc, is not yet found in Nigeria hence the need to tighten our borders and be more vigilant,” the SGF said.
He said that about six months ago, following the violation of the COVID-19 protocols by some inbound passengers to Nigeria, their travel documents were barred for a period of six months.
“We have received several appeals from those affected while we counselled on the importance of compliance with rules and regulations.
”The six-month period of ban for the first batch of 100 is almost complete and we use this opportunity to reassure Nigerians that sanctions will be imposed on violators of measures put in place to protect them and safeguard our nation.
”For over six months, federal government employees on GL 12 and below have been observing work-from-home instructions.
”This restriction remains in place until further notice in order to avert a third wave,” Mustapha added.
NEWS
IPOB disowns “Juju doctor” Ugoanyanwu
The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra group has denied any connection with native doctors, saying it has faith only in God.
The group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said this in a statement on Monday while reacting to the police’s report.
The police in Imo had stated that a 40-year-old native doctor, Uzoamaka Ugoanyanwu, working with IPOB was arrested after a painstaking investigation.
However, Emma said the police lied by linking the arrest of a native doctor to ESN or IPOB.
The statement reads in part, “Let us reiterate once again that neither Eastern Security Network nor IPOB kills people since its formation by our indomitable leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. We also do not have any native doctors as we do not believe in fetish acts. Our trust has always been in the Almighty God.
“It is ridiculous for the Nigeria Government to associate IPOB or ESN with their moon tale narrative of a native doctor and charms. Assuming but not conceding to the laughable tale by the Nigeria police, does it make any sense that we will turn around to kill the same native doctor allegedly preparing charms for us?
“The security agents should stop blackmailing themselves thinking they are doing so against IPOB and ESN. They should stop killing and burning the houses of people and blame their wickedness on IPOB and ESN. We do not kill the same people we are sacrificing so much to liberate. Spilling of blood is not part of our mandate.”
NEWS
Suspected kidnappers disguise as Bishop, Naval officer storm Dunamis church to defraud Pastor Enenche
The Senior Pastor of the Dunamis International Church Centre, Dr Pastor Paul Enenche has narrated a shocking story of how two notorious kidnappers who disguised as Bishop from Gambia and a naval officer stormed the church’s headquarters, Glory Dome, at the Airport Road Abuja to defraud him.
The renowned preacher narrated the incident during a sermon on Wednesday last week, according to the video making the rounds on social media.
The pastor who was teaching about the power of the Holy Spirit, said the two men were exposed through the help of the Holy Ghost, stating that their aim was to dupe the church and possibly kidnap some worshipers like they had hitherto done in other churches.
According to him, one of the men who pretended to be a bishop from The Gambia, said he came to Nigeria to meet with him for prayer after having an encounter with the man of God in a trance.
He stated that the suspected criminals were exposed during a chat with a little girl who they kidnapped from Anambra State. He revealed that the assailants were handed over to the law enforcement agents after which, they confessed to be criminals.
Details of the story reads, “On Monday I received a text message from a Bishop who claimed he came from the country of Gambia and that he wanted to see me because he had an encounter where he was directed to meet with me so that I can pray and impact him so he can return to Gambia.
“He said he got someone’s number who would give him my contact, so after contacting the person, he (man in Nigeria) urged him to come to him so they would both meet me.
“The Bishop told me that the man who promised to bring him to me demanded for N1 million which according to him, he gave but said the person was no longer answering his calls.
“When I got the text, the first thing I said was “this is stupidity, as a bishop do you give people money before they see you? In any case, we will go to the root of that case. Whoever that person is, we shall arrest him.
“We called our pastor in the Local Government where the man said he was, and when our pastor met the man, he told us that the story sounded real.
“There was also a naval officer who also heard about him and helped to rescue the ‘bishop’ who according to him revealed my contact which they used to call me.
“Our pastor in the state arranged for them to meet us here in Abuja. When I saw them, I excitedly received them and he narrated all the stories, how he had surgery with some terrible scars on his body.
“He said during the surgery, he was dead for four hours going to hell when he saw me and that I interrupted his death and asked him to come back to the world and come to Nigeria to meet me.
“So we decided to get them a place to stay over here both him and the ‘Naval officer’ and his ‘daughter’ who I haven’t seen that time.
“Then I came into the church auditorium to pray for some people and then I met him standing somewhere here waiting for when someone would take him to the lodge and then the little girl who he claimed is his daughter was standing here too.
“When I met the daughter, the man said ooo, my daughter likes you a lot, she likes your dancing steps. So I called the daughter and greeted her.
“The Holy Ghost came on me on a spot so I asked the girl, is that your father? She said yes. Where do you stay? She said ‘ I stay in Lagos.’ Have you travelled out of the country before? And she said No. So where are you from? She mentioned the state. What about the man? She told me the man is from Cross River State and lives in that place he claimed they kept him.
“Goat went to greet hyena. You see lion,.you come to greet him right? So I said okay, young man come here, but before then, the naval officer had shown me his clean identity card.
“Now when he came and I was talking to him, I already signalled one of our men who would arrange for me those that will show them the way. So I asked the girl to repeat what she told me and after that, I asked the man, this is your daughter right? He became silent.
“You see a person like me you came to dupe me right? You see a place like this and you think we are so dull we don’t have the spirit of God at all?
“He said he wanted to say something so I told him, “don’t say anything now”. Before we knew it, those that will arrange him, picked him up to go and give the details and then the little girl was still around.
“The little girl said, sir, I want you to free me from their hands. That they kidnapped her from Anambra State.
“According to the little girl, the man went to their church claiming to be a pastor and duped the people then ran away the next day with the little girl.
“The Elder sister of the girl called the man and he (‘bishop’) told them to bring certain amount of money before he would release the girl. It was like a film. All the other stories that the girl told me, you don’t want to hear them. Abuse from both men. She was in tears. I assured her that she was already freed.
“When they arranged them to the law enforcement agency, the ‘bishop’ wanted to run through the window, after they arrested him back, he was made to talk the truth, he gave them the details. The naval officer was not a naval officer, he had never been in any force.
“They found police uniform in his bag. They now told him “how are we sure it is not a police you killed to get his uniform”?
“They have sent for the family of the girl to come and pick her. The pastor of the church he duped is also on his way coming.”
NEWS
NNPC proposes N114.3bn deduction from June remittance to FAAC as petrol subsidy bites harder
Nigeria’s three tiers of government may have to look elsewhere to augment revenues accruing monthly from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is set to make another N114.2 billion deduction from oil revenues in June to pay for petrol subsidy.
A document from the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, detailing the NNPC’s presentation to the committee, which took place between June 22 and 23, indicated that as earlier reported, the corporation, which has continued to shoulder the payment of what it calls under-recovery, deducted N126.2 billion from FAAC for May.
What the NNPC has termed under-recovery is the difference between the actual market rate of petrol and the price at which the commodity is sold at the pump, which the federation bears in order to keep the pump price stable at N162 per litre.
However, whereas it made zero contribution to the Federation Account in April, which was shared in May, the national oil company managed to remit about N29 billion from its finances to the joint account in May cycle, which was distributed among the three tiers last week.
For January to May’s funding performance, the data showed that under-recovery or subsidy claims deducted from oil revenues by the NNPC amounted to N25.374 billion in February, N60.396 billion in March and N61.966 billion in April. But it rose astronomically to N126.298 billion in May before falling to N114 billion in June.
These implied that the deduction by the NNPC more than quadrupled from the N25.374 billion in February to N114 billion in June.
This development has justified the clamour for the full deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil and gas industry to allow market forces to determine the price of petrol.
However, the NNPC remitted a marginal net sum of N29.647 to FAAC in May, which was shared in June, as opposed to its zero contribution in April, its N90.860 billion in January, N64.161 billion in February and N41.184 billion in March.
To date, according to the document, the NNPC has been able to contribute a net sum of N225.852 billion to the federation for the year, out of its yearly projected remittance of N1.473 trillion and monthly value addition of N122.7 billion, leaving a variance of N820.684 billion.
The presentation, signed by Mr. Bello Abdullahi, on behalf of the NNPC’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Umar Ajiya, showed that the N50 billion, which is part of the corporation’s financial obligations to its Joint Venture (JV) partners, meant to have been subtracted from the latest round of deductions remains pending.
Gross revenue from JV crude, gas and other receipts for May was N320.314 billion, less royalty of N58.3 billion, JV cost recovery of N124 billion, Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N104.4 billion, to yield a profit after-tax value of N33.26 billion.
The document showed that for April, crude oil and gas sales and receipts, available in May and shared in June, the volume of export crude oil stood at 2.78 million barrels with a monetary value of $181.191 million and equivalent of N69.360 billion, while domestic crude oil due in July was 6.63 million barrels and sold at $434.8 million. Added to export crude oil, the revenue generated was $616.037 million.
NLNG feedstock gas was 27.605 MBTU valued at $38.5 million or about N16.011 billion while the total oil and gas sales stood at $654.601 million or roughly N85.3 billion, according to the corporation.
In May, export crude oil receipt was $167.7 million, about N64.2 billion, NLNG feedstock gas amounted to $34.31 million, the equivalent of N13.17 billion, while the gas company’s paid arrears stood at N623.4 million, to hit a total of N77.96 billion for the receipt from oil and gas for the month.
All the transactions were hinged on N382.80 to one dollar exchange rate as advised by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), according to the national oil company.
The report said: “The sum of N126,298,457,944.36 was deducted as value shortfall resulting from the difference between the landing cost and ex-coastal price of PMS (petrol) recorded in April 2021.
“In addition, May value shortfall of N114,337,097,352.49 is to be deducted from June federation proceeds in July 2021 FAAC meeting. Also, the balance of March 2021 value shortfall of N50,000,000,000.00 remains outstanding.”
It stated that the overall NNPC crude oil lifting of 9.42Mbbls (export and domestic crude) in April 2021 recorded 23.59 per cent increase relative to the 7.62MbbIs lifted in March, while Nigeria maintained 1.4 million bpd Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) production cut in April 2021.
“Crude oil export revenue received in May 2021 amounted to $167.72 million, equivalent to N64.2 billion. Domestic gas receipts in the month were N2.9 billion. Feedstock valued at $38.56 million was sold to Nigeria LNG during the period, out of which $34.32 million was received during the month, the difference being Modified Carry Agreement (MCA) obligations, gas reconciliation and credit notes.
“The sum of $16.53 million, being miscellaneous receipts, gas and ullage fees and interest income was received in May 2021,” it stated.
A total loss of 4.527 million barrels of crude was recorded during the month due to shut-ins, repairs, leaks, power outages as well as shutdowns due to protests as a result of non-payment of community workers’ salaries in Batan station and Olomoro, Uzere and Kokori.
Other issues resulting in shutdowns included seawater pump trips, technical issues like high gas to oil ratio or production deferment due to vessel swap.
Of the government ‘calendarised’ priority projects worth $2.680 billion, given a $536 million monthly budget, the NNPC stated that it had so far funded the projects by $636.472 million from January to May.
The document showed an outstanding balance of $1.464 billion in JV cash call arrears to International Oil Companies (IOCs) as of May 31, with the NNPC having offset $3.22 billion from a total negotiated debt of $4.689 billion.
The national oil company told FAAC that it spent N2.263 billion on security and maintenance, N1.580 billion on pipeline and other facilities repairs as well as the payment of a “strategic holding” of N304.183 million, totalling N4.148 billion in May.
In addition, it spent N4.412 billion on national domestic gas development, N3.91 billion on gas infrastructure development, N659 million on crude oil pre-export inspection agency expenses, N3.2 billion on frontier exploration services and N196 million on renewable energy development.
Besides, the corporation said it expended N5 billion on export financing, N8.3 billion on the non-functional refineries and N83.3 billion on the ongoing Nigeria/Morocco pipeline.
Depot price of fuel remained at N128, while 1.885 billion litres were imported and landing cost for the 35 import vessels that brought in fuel ranged from N185.17 to N199.90.
Last week, NNPC told the nation that Nigeria now loses about 42 million litres of petrol to smuggling through the country’s borders, increasing Nigeria’s estimated daily consumption of 60 million litres to 103 million litres.
With the menace now gaining more momentum and illegal dealers more daring, the national oil company stated that the under-recovery or the subsidy that the government pays on the product every month has begun to hover between N140 billion to N150 billion.
The development has made the corporation unable to contribute to the national coffers, as the subsidy it pays has kept wiping out the little gains made from rising international oil prices, which has now exceeded $75 per barrel.
Speaking when he met with stakeholders, including the leadership of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Department of State Service (DSS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and chief executives of agencies in the petroleum ministry, Group Managing Director of the corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, said smuggling had gone beyond what the NNPC could handle.
He stated that with the current exchange rate, the pump price of petrol should be N256 per litre, adding that if the NNPC was to sell at the going rate, and incorporating the current exchange rate, fuel would be selling for about N256 a litre.
