Nigeria bans flights from Turkey, Brazil, India, South Africa

The Senior Pastor of the Dunamis International Church Centre, Dr Pastor Paul Enenche has narrated a shocking story of how two notorious kidnappers who disguised as Bishop from Gambia and a naval officer stormed the church’s headquarters, Glory Dome, at the Airport Road Abuja to defraud him.

The renowned preacher narrated the incident during a sermon on Wednesday last week, according to the video making the rounds on social media.

The pastor who was teaching about the power of the Holy Spirit, said the two men were exposed through the help of the Holy Ghost, stating that their aim was to dupe the church and possibly kidnap some worshipers like they had hitherto done in other churches.

According to him, one of the men who pretended to be a bishop from The Gambia, said he came to Nigeria to meet with him for prayer after having an encounter with the man of God in a trance.

He stated that the suspected criminals were exposed during a chat with a little girl who they kidnapped from Anambra State. He revealed that the assailants were handed over to the law enforcement agents after which, they confessed to be criminals.

Details of the story reads, “On Monday I received a text message from a Bishop who claimed he came from the country of Gambia and that he wanted to see me because he had an encounter where he was directed to meet with me so that I can pray and impact him so he can return to Gambia.

“He said he got someone’s number who would give him my contact, so after contacting the person, he (man in Nigeria) urged him to come to him so they would both meet me.

“The Bishop told me that the man who promised to bring him to me demanded for N1 million which according to him, he gave but said the person was no longer answering his calls.

“When I got the text, the first thing I said was “this is stupidity, as a bishop do you give people money before they see you? In any case, we will go to the root of that case. Whoever that person is, we shall arrest him.

“We called our pastor in the Local Government where the man said he was, and when our pastor met the man, he told us that the story sounded real.

“There was also a naval officer who also heard about him and helped to rescue the ‘bishop’ who according to him revealed my contact which they used to call me.

“Our pastor in the state arranged for them to meet us here in Abuja. When I saw them, I excitedly received them and he narrated all the stories, how he had surgery with some terrible scars on his body.

“He said during the surgery, he was dead for four hours going to hell when he saw me and that I interrupted his death and asked him to come back to the world and come to Nigeria to meet me.

“So we decided to get them a place to stay over here both him and the ‘Naval officer’ and his ‘daughter’ who I haven’t seen that time.

“Then I came into the church auditorium to pray for some people and then I met him standing somewhere here waiting for when someone would take him to the lodge and then the little girl who he claimed is his daughter was standing here too.

“When I met the daughter, the man said ooo, my daughter likes you a lot, she likes your dancing steps. So I called the daughter and greeted her.

“The Holy Ghost came on me on a spot so I asked the girl, is that your father? She said yes. Where do you stay? She said ‘ I stay in Lagos.’ Have you travelled out of the country before? And she said No. So where are you from? She mentioned the state. What about the man? She told me the man is from Cross River State and lives in that place he claimed they kept him.

“Goat went to greet hyena. You see lion,.you come to greet him right? So I said okay, young man come here, but before then, the naval officer had shown me his clean identity card.

“Now when he came and I was talking to him, I already signalled one of our men who would arrange for me those that will show them the way. So I asked the girl to repeat what she told me and after that, I asked the man, this is your daughter right? He became silent.

“You see a person like me you came to dupe me right? You see a place like this and you think we are so dull we don’t have the spirit of God at all?

“He said he wanted to say something so I told him, “don’t say anything now”. Before we knew it, those that will arrange him, picked him up to go and give the details and then the little girl was still around.

“The little girl said, sir, I want you to free me from their hands. That they kidnapped her from Anambra State.

“According to the little girl, the man went to their church claiming to be a pastor and duped the people then ran away the next day with the little girl.

“The Elder sister of the girl called the man and he (‘bishop’) told them to bring certain amount of money before he would release the girl. It was like a film. All the other stories that the girl told me, you don’t want to hear them. Abuse from both men. She was in tears. I assured her that she was already freed.

“When they arranged them to the law enforcement agency, the ‘bishop’ wanted to run through the window, after they arrested him back, he was made to talk the truth, he gave them the details. The naval officer was not a naval officer, he had never been in any force.

“They found police uniform in his bag. They now told him “how are we sure it is not a police you killed to get his uniform”?

“They have sent for the family of the girl to come and pick her. The pastor of the church he duped is also on his way coming.”