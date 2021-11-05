BUSINESS
Nigeria auctions 5G spectrum at $197.4m reserve price
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has disclosed it has fixed the reserve price for the 3.5GHz (5G) spectrum auction at $197.4 million.
This is as it also announced the auction for 5G services will hold December 13, 2021.
The Director of Spectrum, NCC, Oluwatoyin Asaju disclosed this at stakeholders consultative Forum on the Draft Information Memorandum (IM) for the 3.5GHz Spectrum Auction organised by the NCC in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy in Lagos on Thursday.
A reserve price is a minimum amount that a seller will accept as the winning bid. In bidding process, it prevents a bidder who offers a price lower than what the owner will accept from winning the auction.
Asaju said the commission would first hold a mock auction on December 10, 2021.
“A reserve price of approximately N75 billion (Seventy-Five Billion) Naira only, equivalent to One Hundred and Ninety-Seven Million and Four Hundred Thousand United States Dollars only (USS 197,400,000.00) is to be used,” Asaju said.
“An Initial Bid Deposit (IBD) equal to 10% of the reserve price is adopted in line with the previous auction.”
He said the ascending clock auction process will be used.
“The auction will be software-based, adding that provisions have been made for the manual auction should the auction software fail during the auction process.”
On eligibility criteria for network operators, Asaju said only licensees with 100 percent regulatory compliance would be allowed to participate in the auction.
“New entrants are allowed to participate in the auction in addition to existing licensees,” he added.
“Licensees with outstanding debts that have secured Management’s approval for a payment plan will be allowed to participate.”
According to the NCC, the stakeholder engagement forum is an important regulatory prerequisite for the planned auction of the 3.5Ghz spectrum, which is necessary for the rollout of the 5G network in Nigeria.
NCC, Telcos differ on N75bn reserve price for 3.5GHz spectrum
Ahead of preparations for 5G rollout in Nigeria in 2022, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has released draft Information Memorandum (IM) for 3.5GHz spectrum auction that would facilitate 5G rollout across the country.
The NCC had fixed December 13, 2021, for the 3.5GHz spectrum auction and had pegged the reserve price at $197.4 million (N75 billion).
But telecoms operators, including GSM Association (GSMA), have disagreed with the reserve price, and have called for a downward review to enable more operators participate in the 3.5GHz auction process.
The NCC at a stakeholders’ consultative forum, held in Lagos yesterday, presented the dissenting positions of the operators and the GSMA, which they had earlier submitted to the commission.
The stakeholders’ consultative forum, which was organised by the NCC further discussed the reserve price, among other issues such as longevity of the spectrum licence, the auction process, the requirements and rollout obligations.
While the NCC was considering 10 years period for the duration of the spectrum, the operators want the NCC to extend it to 20 years, to enable winners of the spectrum to have enough rollout time to utilise the spectrum in offering telecoms services to subscribers.
Reacting to the N75 billion reserve price, telecoms operators, which included MTN, Airtel, Huawei, Intelsat, including the GSMA, called on NCC, to consider the current exchange rate in pegging the reserve price.
They argued that if the reserve price remained high, it would discourage operators from participating in the auction process.
The Director, Spectrum Administration at NCC, Oluwatoyin Asaju, who presented the draft IM for the 3.5GHz spectrum auction at the stakeholders’ consultative forum said: “The IM provides guidance and process that the commission has decided to adopt for the licensing of the 3.5 GHz band, including details of the spectrum to be made available, the pre-qualification process and the auction process.”
According to him, the 3.5GHz spectrum would come in five lots of 100 MHz each, to be cleared at different periods depending on the level of encumbrances on the slots.
He, however, said for the purpose of the auction, only two lots of 100 MHz each would be offered in the first phase of the auction, while the remaining three lots would be auctioned some other time.
For the auction process, Asaju explained that it would be Ascending Clock Auction (ACA), while the auction would be software based.
He said provisions had been made for manual auction should the auction software fail during the auction process, adding that there would be a mock auction that would precede the main auction on December 13.
“A reserve price of approximately N75 billion, equivalent to $197,400,000.00, will to be used. An Initial Bid Deposit (IBD) equal to 10 per cent of the reserve price is adopted in line with the previous auction.
“New entrants are allowed to participate in the auction in addition to existing licensees and only licensees with 100 per cent regulatory compliance will be allowed to participate in the auction.
“The auction comes with a 10-year spectrum licence and a minimum requirement of a UASL Operational Licence. New entrants or licensees without a UASL will be required to additionally obtain a UASL Operational Licence,” Asaju said.
For the rollout obligations, he said operators would in the first two years, starting from the effective date of the licence, roll out service in at least one state in each geo-political zone, including federal capital territory, and in additional six states after the five years.
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ibrahim Pantami, in his keynote address, said the planned 3.5GHz spectrum auction was another milestone in the desire of the federal government to roll out 5G network in the country as quickly as possible.
Pantami who was represented by a director in the ministry, Mr. Abubakar Abdullahi Ladan, said: “The 3.5GHz spectrum band (the lower C-band), which is not effective in satellite operations, has been recovered from NIGCOMSAT and reallocated to the NCC in the first instance, for deployment of 5G technology based on terms and conditions agreed by both parties.
“The next step is auctioning of the spectrum which is under the purview of the regulator of the industry. However, for transparency and accountability in the sale of this common national heritage, the federal government thought it wise to involve relevant stakeholders in the process so that the general public is carried along.
“The purpose of this gathering therefore, is to discuss the Information Memorandum on the Auction of this 3.5GHz Spectrum Band allocated for deployment of 5G network in Nigeria.”
The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, in his speech, said: “5G technology does not only offer enhanced broadband and ultra-reliable low/latency communications, it also provides massive machine type communications, where lots of devices will seamlessly connect and interact independently with the Internet without human intervention.
“Given the importance of 5G technology and the critical role of spectrum, the International Telecommunications Union Radio Communication Sector (ITU-R) conducted studies in its last two study cycles during the World Radio Communication Conferences of 2015 and 2019 (WRC-15 & WRC-19) and identified spectrum for 5G technology including the 3.5GHz band, which stands out due to its excellent propagation characteristics which offer both capacity and coverage.”
MTN Group to sell 575m shares in public offer
The MTN Group has disclosed plan to proceed with a public offer of up to 575 million shares in its Nigerian subsidiary, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc.
The telco disclosed this in a statement signed by Company Secretary, MTN Nigeria, Uto Ukpanah, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) yesterday.
It explained that the public offer was going to be by way of book building to institutional investors and fixed price to retail investors.
According to the MTN Group, the offer was anticipated to open this month, with a book build to institutional investors, after which a fixed price was expected to be announced for retail investors also in November 2021.
It added: “The offer is expected to close in December 2021. This is the first step in MTN Group’s previously communicated statement of intent to sell down approximately 14 per cent of its current shareholding in MTN Nigeria.”
The telecommunication giant on the Exchange also announced a successful completion of issuance of its N89,999,000,000 Series II 10-year 12.27 per cent fixed rate bonds due 2031 under the N200 billion Bond Issuance Programme.
Commenting on the bond issuance, Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Mr. Karl Toriola in a statement explained: “We continue to be grateful for the immense investors support, as the domestic debt capital market has yet again given us the opportunity to raise long-term financing to aid investments in our network.
“In line with the company’s strategy, the bonds issued this year enable us to diversify funding sources and extend the maturity profile of the company’s debt portfolio.
“We are very proud of this landmark transaction and thank the investor community for their continued confidence in MTN Nigeria’s long-term strategy, our management team, and the overall telecoms industry.”
The Series II Bond is the second issuance in 2021 by MTN Nigeria following the successful debut in May 2021 This completes MTN Nigeria’s N200billion bond issuance programme, which was fully subscribed.
The book build process commenced on October 8, 2021 and was completed on October 15, 2021.
The offer was well received with active participation from a diverse range of high value investors, including pension funds, insurance companies, assets managers, financial institutions received peaked at N133,454,000,000, representing a 1.48 times oversubscription.
As a result, the Series II Bond was launched at a clearing coupon of 1.275 per cent with N89, 999,000,000 in qualified bids. As at the time of filing this report, MTN Nigeria Communication share price was trading at N175.60 per share.
MTN Nigeria is one of Africa’s largest providers of communications services, connecting approximately 68 million people in communities across the country, with each other and the world.
Banks’ borrowing from CBN rises 74% to N901bn
The scarcity of funds (liquidity) in the interbank money market has compelled banks to rely more on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for short term liquidity needs.
Findings show that banks borrowed N901 billion from the CBN last week, representing a 74 per cent increase when compared to N501 billion borrowed in the previous week.
The CBN has two short term lending windows for banks, namely the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) and Repo lending.
While the CBN lends money to banks through the SLF at interest rate of 100 basis points (bpts) above the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), it also lends money to the banks through Repurchase (Repo) arrangement, which involves the purchase of banks’ securities with the agreement to sell back at a specific date and usually for a higher price.
Data from the CBN showed that banks’ borrowing through Repo arrangement rose sharply last week by 84 per cent to N614.44 billion from N331.63 billion the previous week.
Similarly, banks’ borrowing through the SLF shot up by 60 per cent to N287.4 billion from N179.2 billion the previous week.
On the contrary, banks’ deposit of surplus funds with the apex bank through the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) fell by 31 per cent to 24.53 billion last week from N35.75 billion the previous week.
