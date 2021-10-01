Nigeria at 61: President Buhari preaches unity [FULL TEXT]

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated his commitment to ensure that the country remains united despite agitations for secession in some parts of the country.

This was contained in a speech delivered at the closing edition of Nigeria@60 celebration on Thursday night at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

In the speech, President Buhari pledged that his government will continue to provide the enabling environment for citizens to achieve their dreams “while we count on their support to make Nigeria a better place for all”.

Full speech:

“I am very delighted to be addressing you today as we conclude the activities marking our sixtieth anniversary celebration as a Nation. Looking at the activities lined up for today’s event gives me a great deal of comfort that no matter the challenges we face as we go through the Nation building process, we would always come out better.

“Nigeria is undoubtedly a blessed nation with abundant human and natural resources underpinned by a very rich socio – cultural diversity which needs to be positively harnessed to forge a greater Nigeria.

“For this diversity to translate into positive gains that would ensure an inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth requires that we Nigerians consistently embrace the ethics and values that unite us in spite of our diversity, appreciate our individual and collective role in nation – building and forging ahead as a people with a common vision as a strong and indivisible nation.

“For me, this is the key message of today’s activities. Today’s event is anchored on the importance of our discovering our great Nation TOGETHER and not discovering it in our individual spaces as we are wont to do. I am sure some of us have gone through the various stands at this venue and as we went through the Discover Nigeria pavilion, we must have been struck with not only the beauty but also the intensity of the common strands running through our culture.

“As we all march towards building the Nigeria of our dreams, Government will continue to provide the enabling environment for citizens to achieve their dreams while we count on their support to make Nigeria a better place for all.

“We must all come together to propagate a new and positive narrative that Nigeria is ready to harness her own resources to become a global player in commerce, governance, arts, sports and other fields of endeavour.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, I want to emphasize that, for the attainment of any sustainable development, unity is important. Let us unite as a nation and be irrevocably committed to one indivisible Nigeria.

“I am, therefore, very excited to be unveiling the book “Discover Nigeria” because it broadly makes the case why we should always be positive about our country.

“As I look round this hall and marvel at the scenery, I feel the more challenged to keep my word in my 2021 Democracy Day speech “My commitment to bequeathing a sustainable democratic culture remains resolute, my pursuit of a fair society remains unshaken and my desire to see that Nigeria remains a country for each and every one of us has never been stronger”

“I will like to also congratulate the Inter-Ministerial Committee of Nigeria at 60 that have put all these wonderful displays together.

“Finally, I wish to congratulate all the awardees of today’s event and to encourage Nigerians to work hard in our respective callings to make sure that we bequeath a better country for those coming after us.

“This award is unique, not only to the recipients but to the Nation as it marks a significant epoch in our Nation’s history, just like the Centenary awards. Being different from the Nigerian National Merit Award, it has given us another opportunity to encourage Nigerians that individual achievements would always be rewarded.

“As we close the sixtieth anniversary celebrations today and look forward to the beginning of a better, brighter and greater Nigeria come tomorrow, when we begin our sixty first year as a Nation, it is my hope that our march to unity and greatness gathers momentum.

“Thank you and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.