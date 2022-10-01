in NEWS

Nigeria @62: Peter Obi’s full speech

Peter Obi

Fellow Nigerians, as our dear country marks her 62nd Independence anniversary, I bring you fraternal greetings. Even as we remain thankful, prayerful and hopeful for a brighter future; we are mindful that many Nigerians are resigned, frustrated and tired of the many years of leadership failure. Many of our compatriots remain in captivity held by bandits; millions are living in IDP camps as their homes are now part of ungoverned spaces.

Many Nigerian children go to bed hungry. Such people can hardly fathom the concept of independence and freedom; let alone a valid basis for celebration.

At 62, rather than celebrate our patriotism, nationhood, unity, strength and diversity, Nigerians continue to grapple with the challenges of bad governance, replete with insecurity, worsening economy, corruption, and various forms of abuse of public offices and all manners of impunity. Each new day in Nigeria, instead of heralding progress and development, our national population, already weakened by poverty and hardship, are further burdened by new forms of disruptive challenges that are inimical to the societal well being.

