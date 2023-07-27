Thursday, July 27, 2023
Niger soldiers finally announce coup

Niger soldiers finally announce coup

Nigerien soldiers have announced taking over power from President Mohamed Bazoum, who has been in detention since the early hours of Wednesday.

The soldiers announced the coup in televised broadcast in the early hours of Thursday.

In the broadcast, 10 senior officers said the National Council of the State Guard of the Nation had decided to “put an end to the regime you are familiar with”.

They claimed to have seized power because of deteriorating security situation as well as bad social and economic management.

“We reaffirm our support to all commitment undertaken by Niger,” the soldiers said.

They had earlier cordoned off office and residence of Bazoum with military vehicles.

Crowds had taken to the streets of the capital city, Niamey, in support of the president, but soldiers fired shots to disperse them.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) had intervened by sending the President of Benin, Patrice Talon, to the country.

Talon proceeded after meeting with President Bola Tinubu, ECOWAS Chairman, in Abuja.

Tinubu had earlier condemned the development, warning that the regional body, as well as the global community, would not condone disruption of constitutional order within the sub-region

