An Islamic organisation, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has cautioned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against embarking on military action against the military junta in the Republic of Niger following the recent coup d’etat in the West African country.

JNI, which is under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, in a statement issued by its Secretary General, Prof. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu

on Saturday, said it represents the collective voice of the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria.

The Sultan of Sokoto is considered the spiritual leader of Muslims in Nigeria.

Following the recent coup d’etat in the Niger Republic deposing President Mohamed Bazoum, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) gave the military junta in Niger seven days to restore the ousted leader.

Meanwhile, regional bloc ECOWAS has imposed sanctions on Niger, including halting all financial transactions and freezing its national assets. It also threatened to use force to reinstate Bazoum.

Meanwhile, there have been protests in the Republic of Niger, warning ECOWAS, especially Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu who is the Chairman of the regional bloc, not to interfere with the affairs of their country.

The military governments of Burkina Faso and Mali have warned that any military intervention against the coup leaders in Niger would be considered a “declaration of war” against their nations.

JNI has backed the ongoing move to have a dialogue with the coup leaders in Niger to resolve the issue.

It warned that with many Nigerian states sharing a border with the Niger Republic, sanctioning military intervention in the latter would have consequences.

It said, “We firmly note the relevance of upholding democratic principles and the rule of law to fostering stability, development and steady progress within nations, which are without doubt cornerstones for good governance, because they (democratic principles and rule of law) prevent arbitrary use of force and power, ensures consistency with international human rights, norms and standards, etc.

“The JNI therefore commends the efforts so far undertaken by the Nigerian government, particularly the initiation of a dialogue process, aimed at resolving the crisis in Niger Republic.

“While this attempt may not have yielded the desired results, it demonstrates Nigeria’s commitment to peaceful resolutions. We acknowledge that dialogue is an invaluable tool in preventing further bloodshed and instability, within the Sahel Region, already beclouded with many political and security uncertainties.

“Nevertheless, we wish to raise a word of caution against the pursuit of military action as a means to restore democracy. The interlaced landscape of the northern states of Nigeria and the Republic of Niger, it necessitates a more circumspect and thoughtful action and/or approach.

“With several Nigerian states sharing borders with Niger Republic, military intervention could have unintended consequences that may impact the peace and stability of both nations.”

JNI called on all stakeholders to prioritise more diplomatic and political conciliation and collective efforts to the crisis.

“We believe strongly that dialogue, cooperation, and negotiation are the most effective means to establish lasting peace and stability in the region.

“It is equally essential that the international community, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), continues to engage in peaceful diplomatic discussions aimed at finding a resolution please.

“In these challenging times, we urge all faithful believers to turn to Allah in prayer, seeking His merciful intervention to guide leaders toward wise decisions and a peaceful resolution. Let us pray together for the restoration of peace and order, the protection of human rights, and the well-being of the people of Nigeria and Niger Republic.

“Lastly, the JNI reiterates its commitment to promoting unity, understanding, and cooperation among all Muslims and communities. We stand united against any form of injustice, oppression, and violence, advocating for a peaceful and harmonious world,” it added.