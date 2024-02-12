Niger Republic Military Junta Restates Ban On Flights To Or From Nigeria

The Niger Republic military government has reaffirmed its prohibition on flights from Nigeria, stating that no aircraft from Nigeria will be permitted to land in Niger.

This was stated by the country’s airspace management body in a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) dated February 6, 2024, saying that commercial aircraft that cross Nigerien airspace without making a landing are exempt from the prohibition.

The notice read: “The airspace of Republic of Niger is open to all national and international commercial flights from ground to unlimited except for Nigerian flights to or from Nigeria.

“These restrictions don’t affect commercial flights that fly over Nigerien airspace without landing there. However, it is recalled that ADS-B and/or RADAR transponders must remain on for any flight taking place in the Niger Republic airspace.

“On the other hand, the Niger Republic airspace still remains closed for all military, operational and other special flights. These military or special flights are only permitted subject to prior authorization from the competent authorities.”

Nigeria had earlier issued a NOTAM reiterating the ban of flights from Niger or to Niger, stating that the action was part of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) resolutions.

According to the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), no commercial flight from Niger should enter Nigerian airspace and no flight from any Nigerian state should overfly Niger’s airspace.

The NOTAM was contained in a letter titled: “ECOWAS Restriction on the Republic of Nigeria” from NAMA Aeronautical Information Services and signed by Director of Air Traffic Services, Tayo John, on behalf of the agency’s Managing Director and chief executive.