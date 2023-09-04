Monday, September 4, 2023
Niger re-opens skies to civilian flights

The authorities in Niger have announced the re-opening of the country’s airspace for civil and commercial flights.

The military junta in Niamey closed access to the skies above the country on 6 August citing “a threat of military invasion” from neighbouring countries. This came after the leaders of regional bloc Ecowas said they might use force following the 26 July coup which ousted President Mohammed Bazoum.

The decision to open the airspace however does not apply to military flights and other special flights which are subject to “authorisation from the competent authorities”, Niger says.

However, flights to the country may still be restricted due to economic sanctions imposed by Ecowas.

