Niger’s coup leaders have stopped UN agencies, NGOs and international organisations from working in military “operation zones”.

The interior ministry in a statement broadcast on National radio on Thursday said international organisations, national and international NGOs and UN agencies were temporarily suspended due to the current security situation in the country.

Without specifying which regions are affected, a ministry statement broadcast on national radio said: “Due to the current security situation and operational commitment of the Nigerien armed forces, the ministry informs international organisations, national and international NGOs and UN agencies present in Niger that all activities and or movements in the zones of operations are temporarily suspended”.

Nigerian President and Chairman of the Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Bola Tinubu on Thursday insisted that sanctions imposed on Niger Republic would not be lifted until the restoration of the ousted president, Mohamed Bazoum.

In a statement issued by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu said when he met with the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NCIA), led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, at the State House.

He said, “Nobody is interested in a war. We have seen the devastation in Ukraine and Sudan. But, if we don’t wield the big stick, we will all suffer the consequences together.

“Your Eminence, please don’t get tired, you will still go back there. The soldiers’ action is unacceptable. The earlier they make positive adjustments, the quicker we will dial back the sanctions to alleviate the sufferings we are seeing in Niger.”

On the hardship faced by many Nigerians post-fuel subsidy removal, the President assured that all ongoing reforms would liberate and reposition the economy, which would benefit the majority of the population in terms of opportunities, infrastructure, healthcare and education.

“Nigeria is headed for a promise. Our diversity will turn into prosperity, not adversity. We will build a country that our children will be proud of,” the President said.

The president informed the delegation that the Federal Government had begun discussions with state governments to provide land for animal husbandry and agro-allied production and processing facilities for mass export, job creation, and revenue generation.

“If Nigeria is still looking for vaccines for basic health issues; if infant and maternal mortality is rampant, then we should examine ourselves. I will commit to consulting with other leaders, like the NSCIA, and we will meet the needs of our people,” he added.