Niger junta lifts curfew days after coup

Niger’s coup leaders have lifted the curfew they imposed after taking power and toppling the elected president on July 26, plunging the country into crisis.

“The curfew imposed since July 26, 2023, is officially lifted as of today,” according to a decree dated late Thursday and signed by coup leader Abdourahamane Tiani.

Coup leaders previously announced the reopening of land and air borders with Algeria, Burkina Faso, Libya, Mali, and Chad from Aug. 1

However, borders with Benin and Nigeria remain officially closed.