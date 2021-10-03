Niger Governor cries out over terrorists, bandits alliance

Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has raised the alarm that bandits and terrorists have now formed an alliance to wreak havoc on innocent people in communities in the state.

Speaking in Minna at the weekend after commiserating with injured soldiers at the IBB Specialist hospital, Bello who just returned from an official trip to Turkey also confirmed the killing of two soldiers and the injuring of 12 others in the last attack by bandits on Kagara town, headquarters of the Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

After commiserating with injured soldiers at the IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna, the governor said more soldiers were injured in the Kagara incident.

While revealing that some of the injured soldiers had been moved to Kaduna for treatment, he added that the other 12 were hospitalised at the IBB Specialist Hospital in Minna.

“The bandits have an alliance with terrorists considering their increasing number and the way they plan and carry out their attacks,” Bello said.

Bello said the bandits however suffered losses during the operation but could not say how many of them were neutralised or injured.

He lamented that: “We have lost quite a number of them (security operatives) since the operation started and we don’t intend to lose more. What we are calling for is a safe environment and for everyone to support the ongoing operation by the security agents”.

He accused some communities of harbouring bandits because of fear that they could be attacked, warning that “very soon we will tag those communities as same elements as bandits. If you are harbouring any bandits and you know, you are one even if you don’t carry a gun because you are risking the lives of our security agents”.