Niger Gov Wins Senatorial Seat

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has won the Senatorial seat of Niger North Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bello won with a 12,044 votes difference to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party who came second.

Announcing the results in Kontagora, the Returning Officer, Prof Kolo Zacchaeus, said Bello won having scored the highest votes of 100,197 to defeat the candidates of the PDP, Shehu Muhammad Abdullahi who scored 88,153 and the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Ibrahim Wali whose scores were 13,886