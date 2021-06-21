Niger Gov returns from overseas trip, meets parents of abducted students

There are strong indications that loyalists of Chief Sunday Igboho popularly known as Sunday Igboho and those of the chairman of the NURTW in Lagos State, Musiliu Akinsanya also known as MC Oluomo are heading for a showdown over the proposed July 3 Yoruba Nation Lagos rally.

Recall that there had been reports that MC Oluomo had warned Igboho not to bring the rally to Lagos.

The rumours became rife after a popular Islamic cleric claimed that some people have been paid to kill Igboho when he comes to Lagos.

The cleric fingered MC Oluomo in the plot to assassinate Igboho.

Since the rumours became public knowledge, MC Oluomo has not come out to debunk them.

Igboho has already fixed the rally for Saturday, July 3 at the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota.

It was reliably gathered that some members of the NURTW in Lagos , who are very loyal to MC Oluomo are insisting that the rally would not hold , while on the other hand, loyalists of Igboho have vowed to go ahead with the rally.

The NURTW boss loyalists are said to be mobilising efforts to stop the rally at all cost.

However, Igboho and his supporters have vowed to go ahead with the rally despite the threat.

Igboho in a press statement on Monday stated that there is no going back on the Yoruba Nation peaceful rally slated for Ojota.

Igboho in the statement released by his spokesperson, Olayomi Koiki urged his supporters to ignore MC Oluomo or any other person saying they should not come to Lagos.

We are sending a peaceful message to Governor Sanwo-Olu. We do not mind any other person who is saying we should not come to Lagos.

“Sanwo-Olu is the chief security officer of the land and we are coming to Lagos.

“July 3rd is the most important date; nobody cannot say we should not come to Lagos. It is a peaceful rally.

“We have gone to Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Ekiti and we had peaceful rallies, so nobody can stop us from not coming to Lagos.”