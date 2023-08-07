Niger: ECOWAS leaders meet as seven-day ultimatum ends

President Bola Tinubu and other leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are to meet in the coming days as the one-week ultimatum issued to the military junta in Niger Republic ended Sunday midnight.

A presidential aide said Tinubu, who is the Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, might convene another meeting to take a final decision on the resolutions reached at the June 30 meeting of the regional body in Abuja.

Speaking on Sunday, the source who does not want to be named, said the ECOWAS would meet again in Abuja to decide on the next line of action.

“The heads of government would reconvene to decide on the next option. But no date has been fixed for the meeting where a final decision would be made on how to deal with the situation in Niger,” the senior official stated.

The spokesman for ECOWAS, Amos Lungu, could not be reached for comment on Sunday. He had earlier said the body would issue a statement at the end of the day.

Niger had on Sunday closed its airspace until further notice, citing the threat of military intervention from the West African regional bloc after coup leaders rejected a deadline to reinstate the country’s ousted president.