Niger Delta militants announces resumption of bombing, threatens to destroy all oil installations

The Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) has announced the resumption of hostilities against oil and gas facilities any moment from now.

This is coming in the wake of the current about 2.2mbpd rise in crude oil export the country is enjoying, a situation that has upped the country’s oil income in recent time particularly owing to the relative peace being enjoyed in the oil-rich Niger Delta region after the intervention of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) led by Chief Edwin Clark.

Spokesman of the group, self-styled Maj. Gen Murdoch Agbinibo, made the threats in a statement posted in the website of the lethal group, on Friday

He expressed the anger of the group over the disgrace meted out on members of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) during its 4th General Assembly held in Port Harcourt recently, saying the ignominious treatment had justified its earlier warning against dining with the Buhari-led Federal Government in a bid to dialogue.

“We want to make it known to the PANDEF and the Nigeria government that our call for halt on “Operation Red Economy” is officially over.

“We have just concluded head count of our operatives across the country; we are pleased to announce that all our operatives are intact and focused; ready to implement instructions from the High Command of the NDA in the going few days,” NDA alerted.

Agbinibo further disclosed in the statement that the current lethargic and deceptive attitude of the Federal Government towards the Niger Delta region was responsible for the decision to resume onslaught.