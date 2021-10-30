NEWS
Niger Delta ex-militant, Boyloaf, bags first class
A prominent Niger Delta ex-agitator, Ebikabowei Victor-Ben, also known as Boyloaf, has graduated with a first class honours degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from the Baze University, Abuja.
The interim administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Colonel Milland Dixon Dikio (retd), in a statement by his special adviser on media, Mr Nneotaobase Egbe, said the feat proved the capacity built over the years by the beneficiaries of the amnesty programme.
He said the achievement by the former leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND) represented the emerging new Niger Delta.
He recalled similar achievements by some other ex-agitators like Nicholas Goodnews, who graduated with a first class in Mass Communication in the University of Bedfordshire, United Kingdom earlier in the year, describing them as the new faces of the region.
The PAP helmsman said the latest achievement by Boyloaf, who is also concurrently studying for a master’s degree, should inspire others to work towards attaining greater heights, not just in academics but other industries for the benefit of the region and the country.
He urged the people to judge the region by the good things coming from there and “not pockets of typical setbacks happening in other climes.”
breaking
Anambra election: Almost all candidates are my friends, they have come to see me – Mbaka
The Spiritual Director, Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria, Rev. Father Ejike Mbaka, has opened up on his alleged endorsement of a candidate for the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.
Mbaka said he never endorsed any candidate for the governorship election in the State, stating almost all the candidates are his friends.
The clergyman said God has not shown him who would become the next governor of Anambra State; hence he can’t endorse any candidate.
He disclosed this while addressing his followers at Adoration Ground in Enugu State and was posted on Mbaka’s Facebook page.
According to Mbaka: “Ndi-Anambra should know that Father Mbaka has not endorsed any candidate. Almost all the candidates vying for the gubernatorial position have come here to see me.
“My job is to bless and pray for the will of God in their lives. God has not told me that anybody is going to be governor in Anambra State.
“Like Umeoji who could not continue in APGA; he is my friend, Soludo is my friend, Val of PDP is equally my friend.
“Godwin Maduka who came here, did wonderfully well in his village. Go there and see what he did, it’s astonishing. Umuchuckwu is like Indonesia. The tallest hospital around this area is there.
“He did very well; he deserve praises and should be celebrated but I never said I endorsed him.
“Ifeanyi Ubah is also my friend, anybody God says should be their governor; let the person be. People are free to come to Adoration centre to be blessed, it’s a pilgrimage centre.”
breaking
Buhari’s day of reckoning has come because he failed to listen to Nigerians – Obasanjo
Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, has taken a swipe at the Muhammadu Buhari-led presidency, saying its day of reckoning has come because it failed to listen to the people.
Obasanjo also called for the creation of state police as a measure to tackle the ravaging insecurity in the country.
The former president made the call while delivering his speech at a lecture titled, “Social responsibility in nation building,” to mark the 78th anniversary of Island Club in Lagos on Friday.
He said only a safe environment could guarantee nation building.
Obasanjo said, “I have said it before and I will say it again. Nigeria should have state police in all the states so that they can adequately tackle insecurity. Guaranteeing citizens a safe environment and round security is one thing a government must do.
“No nation can be built where peace, security and stability are not assured or guaranteed and with reasonable predictability of the President and the future not enthroned. Any government that is deaf, dumb and blind is a government that will not last.
“As a government, you need to listen to the people. If you fail to listen to the people, the day of reckoning will come for you and it will come soon. We can see it all around us; it has come.
“You have to realise that there is an element of hazard in life itself. What would make you not talk? Fear? There is a Yoruba proverb that says, ‘You talk, you die; you don’t talk, you’ll still die.’ Death is inevitable. As I am here, I am not afraid of death.
“It is painful what we are seeing. There are currently over four million out-of-school children in Nigeria. That is a fact. They cannot hide that. No Nigerian should bury their faces because they are scared of death. State the fact; if they want to deny it, let them deny it.”
He urged Nigerians to embrace their diversity and work as one nation towards a common goal of one Nigeria.
He added, “Diversity is of God; sameness is of the devil. We, as Nigerians, must learn to manage our diversity so that we can have one goal – the Nigerian dream. A nation is not formed until there is a stake and mutual dignity and responsibility and purpose for every component.”
NEWS
Buhari departs Saudi Arabia for Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Saudi Arabia for Abuja, after participating in the investment conference organised by the Future Investment Initiative Institute.
The President was also in Madinah and Makkah to perform the lesser Hajj.
The presidential aircraft conveying the president and some members of his entourage, a Falcon 7X jet with registration number 5N-FGV took off from the King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at 3.53+03 pm (1:53 pm Nigerian time).
He is expected to arrive in Nigeria later in the day.
Latest News
- Anambra election: Almost all candidates are my friends, they have come to see me – Mbaka
- 7 foods that may help relieve-erectile dysfunction
- Buhari’s day of reckoning has come because he failed to listen to Nigerians – Obasanjo
- NECO releases 2021 SSCE results
- Niger Delta ex-militant, Boyloaf, bags first class
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Dressing for big boobs!
-
breaking17 hours ago
APC chieftain Ahmed Lawan heads to court, seeks order barring Northerner from succeeding Buhari
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Buhari departs Saudi Arabia for Abuja
-
breaking1 day ago
DSS denied British consul, Ezeife access to Nnamdi Kanu – Lawyer
-
breaking1 day ago
Troops kill suspected Biafran National Guard gunman in Abia
-
breaking18 hours ago
Police query Kyari on panel’s report
-
breaking4 hours ago
Whereabouts of Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odili unknown after invasion of her residence by security operatives
-
breaking3 hours ago
Buhari’s day of reckoning has come because he failed to listen to Nigerians – Obasanjo