Niger coup: Sanusi meets Tinubu

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, on Wednesday met President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa following the ex-emir’s meeting with the junta leader, General Tchiani.

Sanusi had earlier met with Tchiani in Niamey to discuss the political impasse which resulted from the overthrow of President Bazoum.

Photos of the two men were circulated on social media but there was no information on the outcome of their meeting.

The former emir, who told journalists he was in the Villa to brief Tinubu on the outcome of his meeting with the military leaders of Niger, said he was well received in the landlocked country.

He however, refused to discuss details of his meeting with the President.

According to him, he went on the peace mission without any directive from the government.

“I came to brief him on the details of my discussions with leaders of Niger. We’ll continue to do our best to bring the two parties together to improve understanding. This is the time for public diplomacy, it’s not a matter that we leave to governments, all Nigerians, all Nigeriens need to be involved to find a solution that works for Africa, a solution that works for Niger that works for Nigeria and a solution that works for humanity”, he said.

Asked if he was a government emissary on the mission, he said “No, I was not sent by the government. Government officials were aware I was going, but it was my personal initiative, using my personal contacts to get there and I will continue to do my best. It is my duty as a leader to do that”.