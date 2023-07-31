Monday, July 31, 2023
Niger coup plotters dismiss ECOWAS threat, Bazoum reinstatement

General Abdourahamane Tchiani

The Niger Republic military has rejected the call by the Economic Community of West African States Authority of Heads of State and Government (ECOWAS) to release and reinstate President Mohammed Bazoum as the legitimate Head of State and government of the landlocked state.

ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government had on Sunday held an extraordinary meeting at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja to discuss the next line of action on the developments in Niger Republic.

After the meeting,  the group issued a a seven-day ultimatum to the military to reinstate Bazoum.

Recognising Bazoum as the legitimate President, the bloc rehashed its earlier resolution to explore “all measures necessary” to restore democratic governance in Niger.

“Such measures may include the use of force. To this effect, the Chiefs of Defence Staff of ECOWAS are to meet immediately,” President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, said when he read a communique at the end of the Extraordinary Summit on the ‘Socio-Political Situation in the Republic of Niger.’

In a swift reaction, the Niger putschists rejected the call and warned ECOWAS against military intervention, saying, “We want to once more remind ECOWAS or any other adventurer of our firm determination to defend our homeland.”

The military also issued a warning about “the consequences that will flow from any foreign military intervention,” saying, “Certain dignitaries…are in thinking of confrontation,” which “will end in nothing but the massacre of the Nigerien population and chaos.”

Recall that members of the Nigerien Presidential Guard had on Tuesday detained President Bazoum and later declared General Abdourahamane Tchiani as the nation’s new leader.

Tchiani, who has headed the Presidential Guard since 2011, said he was the new “President of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP).”

