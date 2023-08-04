Niger Coup : Obidents ‘attack’ Doyin Okupe for supporting Tinubu

The former spokesperson of Labour Party 2023 presidential campaign council of Doyin Okupe is currently being attacked on social media, especially X, formerly Twitter over his comments on President Bola Tinubu’s role in the coup in Niger

Okupe’s comments, which seeks to condemned the protest against Tinubu by some aggrieved Nigeriens sparked controversy on social media with many people believed to be Obidients’ expressing displeasure with Okupe

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) under Tinubu’s leadership had given the junta seven days to reinstate President Mohammed Bazoum or risk sanctions, including military action.

However, some aggrieved residents of Niger Republic on Thursday staged a protest against President Tinubu.

In a viral video on Friday, people were seen chanting anti-Tinubu songs.

They also wielded placards that bore critical messages about the Nigerian leader.

Reacting to the protest, Okupe in a tweet on Friday condemned the protest while rallying support for Tinubu.

He wrote: “I am not suggesting we go to war wt Niger. But Niger cannot rubbish Nigeria. I as a patriot will not take that. We shld not be quiet cos of internal differences & allow this to happen. Presidents are not permanent. We must all protect that seat else it’s not worth fighting for.

Okupe’s comments did, however no go down well sparked with many of his followers.

Reacting to comments, A Distinguished Field Marshal @General_Oluchi wrote :· Sorry o, commander patriot. Why not lead the war to Niger so you can protect your imaginary seat?

ellech @speakingthruths wrote :”The person on that seat is not supposed to be there. You should be more concerned about Bola risking Nigerians”.

𝕁𝕆𝕓𝕚𝕕𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕥 @JOBIdient wrote: “Nigeriens didn’t burn the Nigeria flag or coat of arms. They burnt pictures of a Man who has not deemed it fit to at least apologise to the family of those murdered because he wanted to be President”.

Peter Obi De Conqueror @Manofwisdon wrote: I respect you for what you stand for and please do not take it for granted, ebola tinubu government is unconstitutional and what happened on the 25th of February was a coup. Niger did not offend Nigeria”.

Check more reactions below: