General Abdourahmane Tchiani who declared himself as the new leader of Niger after a dramatic coup has terminated the appointments of the country’s ambassadors to Nigeria, USA, France and Togo.

Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert, posted a video in which the leader disclosed this on his verified Twitter handle on Friday.

Tchiani’s decision came two days after appointing new governors for the 8 regions in the country.

It also comes a day after the ECOWAS delegation met with the coup leaders.

The Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Tinubu, had dispatched the delegation with a mandate to expedite action to resolve the current political tussle in the country.

The delegation, headed by former Nigerian Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Rtd) include the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III and the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Omar Alieu Touray.