Niger coup leaders name new government

Thursday, August 10, 2023
Niger’s junta named a new government on Wednesday night, forcing its agenda before a summit on Thursday of regional leaders who have demanded that they end their military takeover.

Prime Minister Ali Mahaman Lamine Zeine will lead the 21-member government

Ali Lamine Zeine

West African heads of state meeting in Nigeria later on Thursday aim to agree on a plan of action for Niger, where coup leaders have refused to stand down despite the bloc’s threat that it could use force to restore democracy.

Since the July 26 power grab shocked the region, the defiant junta has rebuffed diplomatic overtures and ignored an Aug. 6 deadline from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to reinstate ousted president Mohamed Bazoum.

Mahamane Roufai Laouali, cited as “Secretary General of the Government”, read out 21 names on television without specifying any further plans. Three coup leaders have been named ministers of defence, interior and sports in the government, which is about half the size of the previous one.

