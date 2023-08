Niger coup leaders appoints new Governors for the 8 regions

Niger coup leaders on Wednesday announced new governors for the country’s eight regions with some of the posts going to military officials following a coup last week that deposed President Mohamed Bazoum

The new governors are;

Agadez – Brigade General Ibro Boulama

Dosso – Brigadier General Iro Oumarou

Diffa – Brigadier General Ibrahim Bagadoma

Niamey – Brigadier General Abdou Assouman Harouna

Tahoua – Major Colonel Oumarou Tawayé

Maradi – Inspector General of Police Issoufou Mamane

Tillabery – Lieutenant Colonel Maïna Boukar

Zinder – Colonel EF Labo Issoufou