Wednesday, August 2, 2023
Niger Coup: ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff to meet in Abuja

A three-day meeting of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff (CCDS) will hold from Wednesday August 2 to Frday, August in Abuja to deliberate on the political situation in the Republic of Niger.

The CCDS is meeting following the decision of the Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government at their Extraordinary Session held on the 30th of July 2023 in Abuja, Nigeria.

ECOWAS Heads of State and Government had given the Niger’s coup leaders one week to return the country to normal or face possible military intervention.

The group says all measures including the use of force are on the table to restore constitutional order.

However, the Transitional Governments of Burkina Faso and Mali have expressed their solidarity with the coup leaders.

Both Burkina Faso and Mali denounced the regional organizations’ persistence in imposing sanctions, which they believe would worsen the suffering of the populations and undermine the spirit of pan-Africanism.

 

