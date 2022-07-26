SPORTS
Nicolas Pepe tells Arsenal fans he is going nowhere despite shock Newcastle transfer links for £72m flop winger
Nicolas Pepe appears to have committed his future to Arsenal.
The Gunners are open to the £72million winger leaving this summer.
But there has been a lack of concrete interest in the club’s record signing.
Newcastle are sniffing around, according to 90min, but as of yet an offer has failed to materialise.
And now Pepe himself has revealed he is “determined” to continue with the Gunners.
The Ivory Coast international has vowed he has worked hard on his game over the summer break having netted just three goals in all competitions last season.
Pepe posted a picture to his Instagram account of himself in pre-season action.
The winger captioned the upload: “I worked hard during the summer. Change lot of things. Im focus and determined with @arsenal and my teammates.”
Pepe has been part of boss Mikel Arteta’s squad in pre-season, starting two of the club’s four games, and coming on as a sub in the other two.
Arsenal though are keen to shift the deadwood this summer in order to free up funds for new arrivals.
The Gunners have already signed five new players this transfer window.
Although a lack of interest in Pepe could see him stay put in North London.
Pepe has scored 27 goals and provided 21 assists in 112 games for Arsenal since his mega-money move from Lille three years ago.
SPORTS
Tuchel to sign another new forward for Chelsea
Chelsea manager, Thomas Tuchel wants to sign another new forward before the summer transfer window closes on September 1.
This claim was made by respected Daily Star journalist, Paul Brown.
Recall that Tuchel recently signed forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer.
The German, however, missed out on signing Raphinha, who joined Barcelona from Leeds United.
He also missed out on signing Ousmane Dembele, who recently renewed his contract with Barca.
Speaking to GiveMeSport, Brown said: “The fact they were trying to get Raphinha and/or Dembele from Barcelona suggests that the manager [Thomas Tuchel] wants another forward of some kind.
“They are still looking in that area, and I think if they can find someone who fits, and the deal is possible, then they will do it.”
SPORTS
Xavi reveals two reasons why De Jong may leave Barcelona
Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez has revealed he has spoken to Frenkie de Jong about his future at the club.
De Jong has been heavily linked with a summer transfer to Manchester United, however a move has so far failed to materialise.
Xavi, speaking after a 1-0 win over Real Madrid in a pre-season friendly, admitted the player could still leave because of the club’s economic situation and Financial Fair Play (FFP).
“I’m not here to send messages. I already spoke with Frenkie. I value him very much.
“He’s key player, but then there’s economic situation and Financial Fair Play.
“He can give us a lot also as a centre back,” Xavi said.
SPORTS
Transfer: Ten Hag blocks Man Utd striker from leaving because of Ronaldo
Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag will not allow Anthony Martial leave the club this summer, the UK Mirror reports.
This is because of the growing uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford.
Martial has impressed Ten Hag so much on the club’s pre-season tour that he has been told he is staying put ahead of the new season.
United were open to the France international leaving permanently or going out on loan again before the September 1 transfer deadline.
But Ten Hag has blocked that decision, having seen him play over the past few weeks.
With Ronaldo’s future unsure, Ten Hag feels he cannot afford to let Martial go.
The Dutchman is confident he can get Martial back to his best and scoring regularly, but has warned the forward he must show complete focus to realise his potential.
Latest News
- ASUU Strike: Police warn hoodlums as NLC solidarity rally holds
- Oyedepo’s son, David posts beautiful pics with wife, Kemi on their 14th wedding anniversary
- Steph Nayah accuses Apostle Suleman of Indulging in threesome with Iyabo Ojo
- Pastor Ibiyeomie again threatens to jail any journalist who criticises him
- Nicolas Pepe tells Arsenal fans he is going nowhere despite shock Newcastle transfer links for £72m flop winger
Trending
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Elon Musk says he hasn’t ‘had sex in ages, denies affair with Google co-founder, Sergey Brin’s wife
-
NEWS1 day ago
Intrigues as Northern lawmakers plot to impeach House of Reps Speaker, Gbajabiamila over controversial Water Resources Bill
-
NEWS7 hours ago
ASUU Strike: Police warn hoodlums as NLC solidarity rally holds
-
NEWS1 day ago
ASUU strike: Varsity unions back NLC pro-lecturers’ protest
-
ENTERTAINMENT1 day ago
BBNaija 2022: My two girlfriends know each other – Hermes
-
CELEBRITIES1 day ago
Naked and Afraid’ star Melanie Rauscher dead at 35
-
POLITICS1 day ago
Fashola faults Tinubu, Atiku over verbal war
-
BUSINESS9 hours ago
These are the companies in the race as India’s 5G auction kicks off today