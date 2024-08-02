



Two-time Olympic gold medallist boxer Nicola Adams OBE admitted she struggled to watch Imane Khelif’s swift victory over Angela Carini. The women’s boxing trailblazer uploaded a tweet that appeared to not only condemn the Algerian athlete’s inclusion in the Paris Games, but also incorrectly labelled her as a biological male who went through puberty. Carini quit their round of 16 bout after Khelif landed a clean punch on her nose, ending the fight after only 45 seconds. The controversy around Khelif, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, is based around her disqualification from last year’s World Boxing Championsips. The International Boxing Association, who is no longer recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), jetisoned her from the competition, claiming she failed a gender eligibility test. As the debate around Khelif’s participation, and that of Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, continues, Adams has offered her thoughts on the matter.

While also writing: ‘#IStandWithAngelaCarini’, Adams tweeted: “After years of fighting for women’s boxing to even exist in the Olympics and then all the training they go through to get there, it was hard to watch another fighter be forced to give up on her Olympic dreams. “People not born as biological women, that have been through male puberty should not be able to compete in women’s sport. Not only is this unfair, it’s dangerous.” Meanwhile, Irish boxer Amy Broadhurst, who is one of nine women to defeat Khelif in the ring, supported the 25-year-old. The 2022 world champion tweeted: “Have a lot of people texting me over Imane Khelif. “Personally I don’t think she has done anything to ‘cheat’. I think it’s the way she was born & that’s out of her control. The fact that she has been beaten by 9 females before says it all.”

The IOC also sent out a joint statement with the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit that said: “Every person has the right to practise sport without discrimination. All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical regulations set by the Paris 2024 Boxing Unit (PBU).” Neither Khelif nor Lin identify as transgender or intersex. Khelif was born a biological woman, according to multiple reports, and is also designated as female on her Algerian passport. It’s understood that Khelif has Differences of Sexual Development (DSD) which can result in women seeing increased levels of testosterone and muscle mass while also having a skeletal advantage. Nevertheless, only five of Khelif’s 37 victories have come via a stoppage. The last time she managed to stop an opponent was in September last year, when she overcame Grace Mwakamele. Khelif’s next fight will be against Luca Anna Hamori of Hungary in the quarter-finals.





