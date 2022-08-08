ENTERTAINMENT
Nicki Minaj to receive Video Vanguard Award at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards
Another musical milestone is on the way for Nicki Minaj.
The Queens-bred rapper will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this month’s MTV Video Music Awards in Newark and will perform at the show, organizers announced Monday.
Minaj, a 10-time Grammy nominee who’s sold more than 100 million records, is the second female rapper selected for the Video Vanguard Award, following 2019 recipient Missy Elliott. The award recognizes an artist’s career contributions to the music industry.
“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” Viacom executive Bruce Gillmer said Monday.
“She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki.’ ”
Minaj — whose hits include “Super Bass,” “Anaconda” and “Starships” — is a five-time winner at the VMAs, most recently receiving the trophy for best power anthem for “Hot Girl Summer” in 2019.
Her nomination in the best hip hop category for “Do We Have a Problem?” at this year’s ceremony is the 17th VMAs nod of her career.
The show will take place Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center. Minaj, 39, was born in Trinidad and Tobago but moved to New York during her youth and attended Manhattan’s famed Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School.
The Video Vanguard Award was introduced at the very first VMAs ceremony in 1984, with past recipients including the Beatles, Madonna, Jackson, LL Cool J, Beyoncé, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez. It was last awarded in 2019.
Minaj said days before the 2021 VMAs ceremony that she had to back out of a performance, tweeting, “I’ll explain why another day. But I love those guys at MTV … Next year we there baby.”
She tweeted a few days later, “I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID?”
Top nominees at the 2022 VMAs include rappers Jack Harlow, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X, who are each finalists for seven awards.
Latin music superstars Anitta and J Balvin and the pop rock band Panic! at the Disco are among the scheduled performers at the ceremony, which will air live on MTV and sister networks such as VH1, Comedy Central and BET beginning at 8 p.m. EDT.
BBNaija: What Groovy said about Beauty’s disqualification
Big Brother Naija, BBNaija season 7 housemate, Groovy has reacted to the disqualification of lover, Beauty.
Recall that Beauty was disqualified some minutes to the Sunday live eviction show after she got double strike for provocation and violence.
The beauty queen got into trouble after she threw her wig and glasses at Groovy after the Saturday Night Party.
Her disqualification is the first this season, barely two weeks into the reality Tv show.
When asked how he feels about Beauty’s disqualification, Groovy speaking to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, said he’s shocked and sad about the decision.
He said: “I’m sad, it’s not something I’m happy about, I’m shocked about Beauty’s eviction, the last thing I wanted was for her to leave the house.”
Beyoncé removes Kelis’ sample from ‘Renaissance’ song ‘Energy’
Beyoncé subtly removed her sample of Kelis’ “Milkshake” from her new song “Energy” after the latter publicly accused her of “theft.”
The sampled beat no longer appears on Queen Bey’s “Renaissance” album on streaming services, and Kelis’ name also has been wiped from the credits list.
A rep for Beyoncé didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.
Kelis has yet to publicly acknowledge the edit.
The change was made just days after Kelis, 42, called out music industry people for having “no soul or integrity” in how they treated her.
“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” read a comment from Kelis’ @bountyandfull Instagram account on a fan’s post.
“I heard about this the same way everyone else did,” she continued. “Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”
Excited Nancy Isime announces first Bollywood role
Popular actress Nancy Isime is overjoyed over her first role in Indian film sector popularly known as Bollywood.
She announced she would join the cast of a new project by Hamisha, Daryani Ahuja, a record-breaking Director/Executive Producer.
Isime said she was all prepped to take up the new challenge as this would afford her the opportunity to explore her acting skills.
She wrote: “Guys!!! I can’t keep calm… #NancyIsGoingToIndia !!!! I’m excited to announce that I’m part of the cast of a new project by EP/Director extraordinaire @HamishaDaryaniAhuja”, the multiple award-winning TV host wrote.
“This is super exciting for me because I get to immerse myself in a different culture and explore my acting range.
“It’s also exciting because I know that I can count on your support to cheer me on throughout the process. I’m not going to ask if you’re ready, because I know you’re ready! Let’s go!!!!”
