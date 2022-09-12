CELEBRITIES
Nicki Minaj slams ‘bitch’ Garcelle Beauvais and her son’s cyberbully claims
Nicki Minaj dragged Garcelle Beauvais in an expletive-filled rant during Monday’s episode of “Queen Radio” on Amazon.
“This lady is on one of the ‘Real Housewives’ [shows] talking about, ‘Leave my son alone. Don’t leave comments under my son’s page,’” the rapper said, referencing how Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax received hateful comments via Instagram last month.
“Bitch, if you can’t … stand the motherf–king heat, get out the kitchen, bitch.”
Minaj, 39, appears to be feuding with the Bravo star over an old interview Beauvais, 55, conducted with Jennifer Hough, who accused the rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape.
Minaj and Petty, 44, welcomed their first child together, a son, in October 2020.
“Did you care about my motherf–king son, bitch? Did you care about my motherf–king son, hoe?” Minaj shouted.
Minaj then took a jab at the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s 2010 divorce from Mike Nilon, saying, “I see why that white man left you, bitch.”
Minaj doesn’t seem to have any sympathy for Beauvais after the reality star had a sit-down interview with Petty’s alleged victim.
Hough appeared on “The Real” in August, where she told Beauvais and co-host Adrienne Bailon, “I’m tired of being afraid.” At the time, she also alleged that Minaj and Petty tried to keep her silent.
Hough also detailed the alleged rape that took place on Sept. 16, 1994, when she was just in high school. She claims Petty approached her at a bus stop, pulled a knife, held it to her back and took her to a nearby house where he allegedly raped her.
“I knew what he wanted,” Hough shared with Beauvais. “He pushed me down on the bed, we wrestled for my clothes.”
Hough sued the couple for harassment but eventually dropped her case against Minaj. However, the case against Petty is still ongoing, according to People.
Petty denied he raped Hough but spent over four years in prison for attempted rape. Minaj has stood by her man throughout and even claimed that Petty had a relationship with Hough.
A rep for Beauvais did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment.
CELEBRITIES
Megan Fox sparks rumors she got her breast implants redone
Megan Fox fans are speculating that she had her breast implants redone after new photos emerged from Beyoncé’s 41st birthday.
In the snaps, the actress, 36, rocked a sparkly silver bra top that showed off her ample cleavage.
Several social media users noted that the top appeared to highlight her seemingly enhanced chest, writing things like, “New boobs ? 👀” and “Did…. did she get her tits done??? 😍🔥.”
Dana Omari, who frequently posts about celebrity cosmetic surgery transformations on her @igfamousbydana account, claimed she received “almost 100 messages” inquiring about Fox after the actress shared the pics via Instagram late Sunday.
“Around June of this year I noticed they were much larger … but the Beyoncé party pics (sparkly bra top) REALLY showed off the change. This is definitely a revision,” Omari alleged in a post shared Monday.
“She had small implants way back in the day. Around the time she started dating MGK [Machine Gun Kelly] I noticed a change in them. I can’t know for sure if it’s not weight gain, I think it might be? But it’s also highly possible it’s a revision.”
Fans continued to share similar remarks in the comments section of Fox’s post.
“Did she have a boob job,” one follower asked, while another suggested that her chest looked “rock hard” and that she should “get her money back.”
A third fan even joked that she wanted to “fist bump” Fox’s surgeon because her “titties look brand new and delicious.”
Fox, who was joined at the party by fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, paired the sultry top with a pair of matching sparkly hot pants, silver platform pumps and knee-high white socks.
Meanwhile, the “Bloody Valentine” rocker, 32, dressed to impress in shiny blue pants and a pink faux fur coat.
The two were both photographed outside of the party mansion in Bel Air, Calif. However, it’s unclear whether they arrived together.
CELEBRITIES
‘The A-Team’ star Jack Ging dead at 90
Jack Ging, a “classic all-purpose actor” who appeared on TV classics such as “The A-Team” and “Hawaii Five-O,” has died at 90.
The veteran character performer passed away from natural causes at his home in California on Friday, his wife, Apache, told The Hollywood Reporter.
Ging — who was born and raised in Oklahoma in the 1960s — kickstarted his acting career in the 1950s western series “Mackenzie’s Raiders.”
He went on to score small roles in classic shows such as “Perry Mason,” “Dr. Kildare,” “The Twilight Zone,” “Starsky & Hutch,” “Little House on the Prairie” and “Hart to Hart,” before appearing as Gen. Harlan “Bull” Fulbright opposite Mr. T in “The A-Team” during the mid-1980s.
The star — who often played tough-talking action heroes — also had film success, appearing on the big screen opposite Clint Eastwood in “Play Misty For Me,” “Hang ‘Em High,” and “High Plains Drifter.”
“Deep-voiced and square-featured, Jack Ging fell somewhere between leading man, bad guy, and character actor,” one fan posted in a Twitter tribute after his passing was announced Monday. “A classic all-purpose actor.”
CELEBRITIES
Meet Josh Duhamel’s new wife, Audra Mari
Josh Duhamel has found a “safe haven” with Audra Mari.
The rom-com leading man tied the knot with the model, who is 21 years his junior, in September 2022.
Here’s everything you need to know about Duhamel’s new wife.
What does she do for a living?
Mari, 28, is a beauty pageant queen who has held top-ranking titles in different competitions.
In 2011, she was Miss North Dakota Teen USA and placed first runner-up at the Miss Teen USA pageant finals. Then in 2014, she won the Miss North Dakota USA title and once again finished as first runner-up at the finals for the Miss USA competition that year.
In 2016, Mari was crowned Miss World America, and she came in sixth place at the Miss World pageant later that year.
Mari often reflects fondly on her pageant past on social media.
In a May 2019 post, she wrote, “Miss USA was so much more than a pageant for me, it brought me that much closer to the Audra I’m supposed to be..”
After her pageantry years ended, Mari has moved on to modeling gigs and freelance TV hosting jobs.
How did she and Duhamel meet?
Duhamel and Mari were first spotted together in early 2019, but not much was known about the new relationship at the time. After the pair packed on PDA at an airport in October of that year, sources confirmed to “Entertainment Tonight” that they had been “dating casually” for a few months but “recently decided to be more serious.”
“Josh and Audra met through mutual friends and get along really well,” an insider told the outlet. “The two have a great time together and are on the same page about what they want their future to be.”
How did Duhamel propose to Mari?
Duhamel announced in January 2022 that he and Mari were engaged. The “Transformers” star popped the question on a piece of paper with burned edges that was presented as a “message in a bottle.”
“It’s on!!” Duhamel captioned a photo of him and Mari beaming after the beachfront proposal. “She found a message in a bottle that washed ashore and said YES!!”
When and where was their wedding?
Duhamel, 49, and Mari wed in the bride’s hometown of Fargo, ND, on Sept. 10, 2022.
The “Battle Creek” alum and the brunette beauty said “I do” at Olivet Lutheran Church and were seen riding off together in a vintage red Cadillac convertible after their nuptials.
Have they been married before?
Duhamel was previously married to singer Fergie.
They wed in January 2009, separated in September 2017 and finalized their divorce in November 2019. The former soap star and the Black Eyed Peas member share a 9-year-old son, Axl.
It does not appear that Mari has been married before.
