N'Golo Kante close to agreeing a new deal with Chelsea after returning from injury

N'Golo Kante close to agreeing a new deal with Chelsea after returning from injury

N’Golo Kante is said to be set to sign a new Chelsea contract after returning from a long-term injury lay-off.

The 31-year-old midfielder, whose current contract expires at the end of the season, has been linked with a free transfer to Barcelona

Kante , who joined the blues in 2016, was also wanted by Arsenal in the last summer transfer window but now looks set to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge .

He has been sidelined since August with a hamstring problem that required surgery – making just two appearances for the West Londoner this season.

Kante made his Premier League debut in 2015, joining Leicester City from French club Caen, sensationally helping the Foxes to win the Premier League title.at odds of 5000/1.

This led to a move to Chelsea a year later, where he won another Premier League title, as well as the FA Cup, Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup and Club World Cup.

After one season with Chelsea he was named Premier League Player of the Year and in his second season he was named the club’s Player of the Year.

Kante was also named Champions League Midfielder of the Season for 2020-21 as the Blues became European champions under Thomas Tuchel.

The 2018 World Cup winner had been urged to join Arsenal in January by Emmanuel Petit before the Gunners brought in Jorginho instead.

Brad Friedel also wanted Liverpool to attempt to sign Kante on a free transfer while there was interest from Saudi club Al–Nassr – Cristiano Ronaldo’s team.

Kante, who has registered 262 appearances for Chelsea in total, is considered to be one of the best defensive midfielders of his generation.


