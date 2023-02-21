N’Golo Kante close to agreeing a new deal with Chelsea after returning from injury

N’Golo Kante is said to be set to sign a new Chelsea contract after returning from a long-term injury lay-off.

The 31-year-old midfielder, whose current contract expires at the end of the season, has been linked with a free transfer to Barcelona

Kante , who joined the blues in 2016, was also wanted by Arsenal in the last summer transfer window but now looks set to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge .

He has been sidelined since August with a hamstring problem that required surgery – making just two appearances for the West Londoner this season.