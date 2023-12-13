Wednesday, December 13, 2023
FOOTBALL

Ngolo Kante And Karim Benzema Score As Al Ittihad Win In Club World Cup

By Online Editor
0
Ngolo Kante And Karim Benzema Score As Al Ittihad Win In Club World Cup

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor


Karim Benzema in action© AFP

Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad secured progress from the first round of the Club World Cup with a convincing 3-0 win against Auckland City on Tuesday. Backed by a full house at home in Jeddah, Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad made short work of New Zealand’s Auckland City, winners of the OFC Champions League. Brazilian Romarinho, N’Golo Kante and Benzema scored in the first half to book their team’s place in the second round, where they will face Al Ahly of Egypt on Friday. The Saudi side made their dominance pay on 29 minutes when a clearance came invitingly onto Romarinho, whose firm strike glanced off an Auckland defender leaving the ‘keeper stranded.

Al Ittihad doubled their lead five minutes later when Kante thumped a right-footed volley into the back of the net following a weak clearance from a corner.

The tie was effectively over with 40 minutes on the clock when five-time tournament winner Benzema tapped home after slick interplay down the right by Kante and Muhannad Al Shanqeeti.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics mentioned in this article



Source link

Previous article
Troops of 1 division recover weapons, motorcycles from bandits in Kaduna
Next article
Eddie Howe Wants ‘Magical European Night’ As Newcastle Bid To Stay In Champions League
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network