SPORTS
NFF retains Eguavoen as Super Eagles Head Coach, drafts in Amuneke
The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, on Monday, announced the appointment of coaches for the senior national team.
The national football administrative body retained Austin Eguavoen as the coach of the Super Eagles.
Eguavoen took the Super Eagles to the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where they crashed out after losing to Tunisia in the round of sixteen.
The NFF also drafted in former national team star, Emmanuel Amueke into the coaching crew.
SPORTS
Senegal wins its first African Cup of Nations title by beating Egypt in a penalty shootout
Senegal on Sunday evening won the Cup of Nations for the first time in Cameroon.
The Teranga Lions defeated the Pharaoh of Egypt 4-2 on penalties after extra time.
Sadio Mane converted the decisive penalty kick that won the West African nation their first taste of victory in Africa football.
SPORTS
EPL: Manchester United pick Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement
Manchester United have reportedly picked Alexander Isak as a replacement for aging Cristiano Ronaldo and will sign the player this summer.
United will return to the transfer market and will splash the cash at the end of the season once a new manager replaces current interim boss, Ralf Rangnick.
The Mirror reports that the club have already picked the Real Sociedad forward Isak, who was earlier linked with a move to Arsenal.
The 22-year-old will also want to move to the Premier League with the La Liga side set for a fight on their hands to keep hold of him if he continues to build on his eight goals in all competitions this term.
Isak has a £75million buyout clause, which United could be tempted to cough out, as they see him as a potential replacement for Ronaldo should the Portuguese leave in the summer.
Isak, who has won 32 caps for Sweden, remains on Arsenal’s radar but the Gunners will need to qualify for the Champions League if they are to be considered a serious option for the forward.
SPORTS
FA Cup: Rangnick blames Fernandes, others for Man United’s elimination
Manchester United interim boss, Ralf Rangnick, has blamed his players, including Bruno Fernandes, among others, for their FA Cup shock elimination against Middlesbrough on Friday.
Rangnick said his players should blame themselves for being wasteful of goals against Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.
Man United was eliminated from the FA Cup after losing 8-7 on penalties against Middlesbrough.
Anthony Elanga had missed the final penalty in their defeat to Middlesbrough after the match had ended in a 1-1 draw.
“We gave away too many chances, especially in the first half,” Rangnick said at his post-match press conference after the match.
“We should and could have easily been up 3-0 after 45 minutes and even in the second half, we missed some great opportunities, even after they scored their goal that should not have stood.
“But Bruno’s chance was almost like a penalty as well, so we’ve to blame ourselves for giving away and wasting too many opportunities in the game.
“And, in the end, if it is on penalties, it’s also a question of luck and in the end, we lost that game and we’re all incredibly disappointed.”
Latest News
- Meta threatens to pull Facebook, Instagram from Europe
- Bitcoin hits $44,000, gains for five straight days
- Yoruba Nation supporters threaten to attack Beninese living in Nigeria over continued detention of Sunday Igboho
- Hushpuppi: US discussing with Buhari govt over Abba Kyari – Malami
- NFF retains Eguavoen as Super Eagles Head Coach, drafts in Amuneke
Trending
-
NEWS4 hours ago
Bitcoin hits $44,000, gains for five straight days
-
NEWS4 hours ago
Meta threatens to pull Facebook, Instagram from Europe
-
LIFESTYLES19 hours ago
5 best masturbation positions for men
-
NEWS1 day ago
Tinubu returns to Nigeria from UK
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Canada protests: State of emergency declared in Ottawa
-
SPORTS2 days ago
EPL: Manchester United pick Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Why I visited UK – Tinubu
-
CELEBRITIES16 hours ago
Kanye West deletes all his posts calling out Kim Kardashian as he gets to spend time with his kids