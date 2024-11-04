Neymar to be assessed by Al Hilal staff after picking up another injury

Al-Hilal forward Neymar sustained an injury during the AFC Champions League match against Esteghlal, which ended in a 3-0 victory for his team.

The Brazilian has only recently recovered from a torn ACL and came off the bench in Riyadh after 58 minutes. However, the 32 year-old forward had to come off with three minutes remaining, having seemed to pull up after stretching his leg out for the ball in the penalty area.

“Regarding the mechanism of the injury, we observe a muscle strain during acceleration.

It is not entirely clear whether the injury specifically affects the calf muscle or if it involves the ‘posterior’ tendon. However, the photographs suggest that it is more likely related to the calf muscle.

