Neymar surpasses Messi, Ronaldo’s goal records

Neymar has been in red-hot form so far this season, scoring a remarkable nine goals and contributing six assists in his first six appearances.

The Brazilian international was on the scoresheet in PSG’s 3-0 win over Toulouse last night with a fine finish to break the deadlock in the 37th minute against the host.

His goal against Toulouse means he has now scored and assisted in 16 consecutive matches for both club and country.

That includes goals and assists achieved for his country’s national team in victories over South Korea and Japan.

Neymar has overtaken Messi and Ronaldo’s record of 15 goal contributions in consecutive matches and sums up the fantastic start to the season the 30-year-old is encountering.

Speaking after his side’s victory over Toulouse, PSG manager, Christophe Galtier, hailed Neymar for scoring his 109 goals for the club.

Galtier said at his post-match press conference: “It was important, we dropped two points at home three days ago. Games are coming thick and fast, we knew it would be a tough game because Toulouse are a good team.

“Leo got two assists, Ney scored his 109th goal and Kylian scored. We had a lot of good opportunities. Early on, we had some issues defensively but we bounced back very well afterwards.”