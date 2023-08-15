Neymar Quits PSG To Sign For Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal

Brazil forward Neymar has signed for Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal after six seasons with French champions Paris Saint-Germain, the clubs announced on Tuesday, joining Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema as the latest big name lured to the oil-rich Gulf state. Neymar, 31, scored 118 goals in 173 matches for PSG in six injury-plagued seasons. He won five Ligue 1 titles and three French Cups, but was on the losing side as PSG were beaten by Bayern Munich in the 2020 Champions League final.

“I am here in Saudi Arabia, I am Hilali,” Neymar said in a video posted to Al Hilal’s social media accounts.

“It is always difficult to say goodbye to an amazing player like Neymar, one of the best players in the world,” said PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in a statement from the French champions.

“I will never forget the day he arrived at Paris Saint-Germain, and what he has contributed to our club and our project over the last six years. We had a great moment and Neymar will always be a big part of our history,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)