Neymar demands more respect from Brazil fans
Brazil forward, Neymar, has claimed he is not being accorded the respect he deserves from fans in his country.
Neymar stated this after they defeated Peru 2-0, in what was their eighth consecutive 2022 World Cup qualifying win.
The Paris Saint-Germain star scored one and set up another, but was still criticized by fans and commentators for getting involved in on-pitch scuffles and not reproducing the fine form that has made him one of the top footballers of his generation.
“I don’t know what more I need to do in this shirt for the fans to respect Neymar,” he said after the win in Recife.
“This isn’t normal. This has been happening for a long time, from you reporters, commentators, and others as well. Sometimes I don’t even want to give interviews but I do my bit at important moments.”
PHOTOS: Arsenal sign 9-year-old kid from Kaduna
Munir Sada, a 9-year-old Nigerian, who reportedly hails from Kaduna State, has been signed by football giant, Arsenal FC.
FIFA reduces Ahmed Musa’s caps to 98
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has admitted its error in its compilation of Super Eagles’ captain Ahmed Musa’s record.
In a statement today, the NFF said FIFA was right in its counting which currently insists Musa has 98 caps for Nigeria.
While NFF earlier declared Musa had made 100 appearances, FIFA insisted he had 98 caps, after featuring in the Nigeria vs Cape Verde 2022 World Cup qualifier.
“We defer to FIFA in this regard, so Ahmed Musa has 98 caps. If he features, as expected, in the home-and-away matches against Central African Republic in October, he will clock the tally of 100 and the celebrations will follow in full flow,” NFF’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, said on Wednesday.
FIFA explained that Musa’s appearances in the 3-0 defeat of Togo in a friendly match in Paris in June 2017 and the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 qualifier against Algeria in Constantine in November 2017 did not count.
The match against Togo was chalked off as both Nigeria and Togo made more than the regular number of changes in the game.
The game in Constantine was deleted, because Nigeria fielded an ineligible player and the result was overturned.
EPL: FIFA bans eight players from Man Utd, Chelsea, others for weekend matches
Brazil have requested that FIFA invoke the five-day rule, which means at least eight Premier League players will not be available for selection this weekend.
According to the UK Mirror, the affected clubs are Manchester City, Leeds, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United.
Liverpool will be without Becker Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Fabinho, for their trip to Leeds on Sunday.
Marcelo Bielsa’s squad will also not include Raphinha.
Manchester City duo of Gabriel Jesus and Ederson will miss their clash with Leicester City on Saturday.
Chelsea’s Thiago Silva and Manchester United’s Fred are also affected.
The Premier League clubs had risked FIFA ban, after expressing issues with the players travelling for international duty amid the UK’s strict COVID-19 regulations.
Those who arrive in the UK from red list countries are required to spend 10 days in isolation.
