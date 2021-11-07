Neymar celebrates PSG goal with tribute to singer Marilia Mendonca after tragic death

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar paid tribute to Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca after her tragic death in a plane crash at the age of 26.

Mendonca was travelling to a concert when her plane crashed in a rural area in south-eastern Brazil earlier this week.

She was one of five people killed in the incident, which also claimed the life of her uncle and producer.

Mendonca was a hugely-popular star in her native country and her Instagram account has over 40million followers.

Neymar mourned her loss with a tweet which reads: “I refuse to believe, I refuse.”

He added: “I swear I went to sleep asking God that everything was a dream and that today, I just woke up from a nightmare.”

Neymar, 29, scored twice in the first half of PSG’s Ligue 1 clash with Bordeaux on Saturday night and celebrated his first goal by lifting up his shirt to show a touching message as he looked into the camera.

“I will be your eternal fan, queen of suffering, rest in peace mm (Marilia Mendonca),” read the hand-written note on his base layer.

Mendonca was known as the ‘Queen of Suffering’ due to many of her songs focussing on failed relationships.

Her staff released a statement confirming her death in the wake of the crash.