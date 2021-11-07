SPORTS
Neymar celebrates PSG goal with tribute to singer Marilia Mendonca after tragic death
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar paid tribute to Brazilian singer Marilia Mendonca after her tragic death in a plane crash at the age of 26.
Mendonca was travelling to a concert when her plane crashed in a rural area in south-eastern Brazil earlier this week.
She was one of five people killed in the incident, which also claimed the life of her uncle and producer.
Mendonca was a hugely-popular star in her native country and her Instagram account has over 40million followers.
Neymar mourned her loss with a tweet which reads: “I refuse to believe, I refuse.”
He added: “I swear I went to sleep asking God that everything was a dream and that today, I just woke up from a nightmare.”
Neymar, 29, scored twice in the first half of PSG’s Ligue 1 clash with Bordeaux on Saturday night and celebrated his first goal by lifting up his shirt to show a touching message as he looked into the camera.
“I will be your eternal fan, queen of suffering, rest in peace mm (Marilia Mendonca),” read the hand-written note on his base layer.
Mendonca was known as the ‘Queen of Suffering’ due to many of her songs focussing on failed relationships.
Her staff released a statement confirming her death in the wake of the crash.
breaking
UFC 268: Kamaru Usman beats Covington via decision, retains welterweight title
Kamaru Usman has defeated Colby Covington by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-7, 49-46) to retain the UFC welterweight championship.
After their rematch at UFC 268 at the Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Usman described Covington as a tough opponent.
Usman won their first fight with a fifth-round knockout.
He also acknowledged that Covington has improved from their first bout.
Usman subsequently proclaimed himself the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, Covington “the second-best guy” in the division.
On his part, Covington admitted that Usman had a better night.
SPORTS
Barcelona confirm Xavi return a manager
Barcelona confirmed the return of Xavi Hernandez as coach on Saturday, with the legendary midfielder facing an immense challenge to restore the fallen Spanish giants to their former glory.
The Spaniard left Camp Nou to play for Al Sadd in 2015, after making 767 appearances for the Catalan club, which included winning eight La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.
“It’s time to come home. Welcome, Xavi,” Barca tweeted.
“It wasn’t goodbye, it was see you later,” it wrote, along with a video montage of the player’s departure in 2015.
Barcelona said in a statement it had reached an agreement with Xavi to become first team coach for the rest of the current season and two more seasons, replacing the sacked Ronald Koeman.
“It is expected that Xavi Hernandez will arrive in Barcelona this weekend and that on Monday 8 November his presentation as new FC Barcelona first team coach will take place in an event open to the public at Camp Nou,” it said.
Nicknamed the “Maquina” (the Machine), Xavi is widely considered one of the club’s greatest ever players and there is huge excitement about his potential as a coach after his influence on the iconic Barca team managed by Pep Guardiola.
SPORTS
EPL: Mourinho moves to sign Chelsea top stars sign in January
Jose Mourinho will sign two Chelsea players, Antonio Rudiger and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in January to booster his Roma squad, according to Corriere dello Sport.
Roma are said to be willing to finance Mourinho’s demand for new players this January following public complaints he has made about the squad he inherited from his predecessor, Paulo Fonseca.
The 58-year-old Portuguese gaffer made a positive start to life as Roma leading them to victories in six successive matches in all competitions.
However, things are not the same at the moment as cracks have begun to emerge.
Mourinho watched Roma concede six goal against lowly rated Bodo/ Glimt in the Europa Conference League a fortnight ago and drew 2-2 with them in Rome last night.
The club’s owners are mindful of the need to spend again when the transfer window reopens to help them at least qualify for the Champions League next season.
According to Corriere dello Sport, Loftus-Cheek and Rudiger are on a list of ambitious targets.
Others on Mourinho’s list are Harry Winks, whom he coached recently during his stint in north London.
Latest News
- Commercial, civic activities resume in Anambra after guber tension
- Neymar celebrates PSG goal with tribute to singer Marilia Mendonca after tragic death
- Afenifere knocks Femi Adesina for attacking clerics
- UFC 268: Kamaru Usman beats Covington via decision, retains welterweight title
- Death toll hits 42 as six more persons rescued from collapsed building
Trending
-
breaking2 days ago
Malami may lose prestigious SAN title over raid on Justice Odili’s home- NBA president
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
Brazilian singer, Mendonca, dies in plane crash
-
CELEBRITIES2 days ago
Mercy Eke reveals how she keeps her bum in shape
-
NEWS2 days ago
Anambra Decides: Soludo, Uba, Ozigbo in three-horse race
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Barcelona confirm Xavi return a manager
-
breaking2 days ago
MTN, Airtel get approval to operate payment service bank
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Commercial, civic activities resume in Anambra after guber tension
-
breaking2 days ago
Anambra decides: Policemen protest non-payment of feeding allowance