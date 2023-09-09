Neymar beats Pele’s record to become Brazil’s all-time top scorer

Neymar became Brazil’s all-time top scorer with his goal against Bolivia on Friday taking him to 78 goals and surpassing Pele’s record.

The forward, who was making his 125th appearance for Brazil, could have broken the record in the 17th minute of the South American World Cup qualifier, but saw his penalty kick saved.

But in the 61st minute, Neymar pounced on a loose ball in the area and confidently drove home a right-foot shot to put his team 4-0 up in the game in Belem.

The 31-year-old former Barcelona striker recently moved from Paris Saint-Germain to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal.

Pele, who died in December aged 82, scored 77 goals for Brazil in 92 appearances between 1957 and 1971.

AFP