Sunday, October 29, 2023
NewsDay Editor loses mother

By Wale Adediran
Fausat Oladeinde

Alhaja Fausat Oladeinde, the mother of NewsDay Nigeria editor,  Lekan Oladeinde is dead.

She died on Saturday evening at a private hospital in Oshodi, Lagos at the age of 79.

The deceased died after a brief illness.

She left behind five sons and many grandchildren.

Oladeinde, in short statement shortly after his mother’s demise, said “Inna Lillahi wa Inna Ilaihi Raji’un. A death has occurred of our mother this [Saturday] evening. Her janazah will take place at No 26 Daodu Street at 12.30pm on Sunday.

“May Allah grant her and our other parents eternal rest. May He reunite us with them in Jannatul Firdausil Aalaa, Ameen.”

 

