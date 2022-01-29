Newcastle United’s Saudi tour ends in shame after Ciaran Clark’s act of violence

Newcastle United’s friendly trip to Saudi Arabia ended in shame as Ciaran Clark appeared to punch a Saudi player during the end of tour match.

The Ireland defender was sent off during the behind closed doors friendly before watching dignitaries including the UK Saudi ambassador Neil Crompton.

Eddie Howe earlier claimed the trip to Jeddah had been a huge success with the team bonding more tightly and making friends with the new owners and locals.

But Clark, who was also saw red in the Premier League game against Norwich earlier this season, got into a “tangle” with a his rival from Al-Ittihad at the King Abdullah Sports City

Newcastle won the game 2-1, but Clark was grappling for the ball, went to ground and appeared from video footage to hit his Moroccan opponent Abdo Hamdallah, and both were sent off.

United stars had spent the training break working on tactics and fitness in the Saudi sun, but had also been sand driving in the desert, danced with locals and Dwight Gayle was even pictured riding a camel.

Howe’s team played two 35 minute periods, but the game was marred by Clark’s outburst.

It was all smiles between Clark and Al-Ittihad’s Abderazak Hamdallah – whom the Irishman hit and who was also sent off – at full-time, as the pair posed for pictures together and traded shirts.

Newcastle are looking to reinforce their centre back position before the transfer deadline closes.

A bid for Brighton’s Dan Burn has been tabled after they were priced out of signing Sven Botman and Diego Carlos.

Howe said of the Saudi trip: “We come back a more united group.