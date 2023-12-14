Thursday, December 14, 2023
SPORTSFOOTBALL

Newcastle United ‘seriously interested’ in Manchester United target Serhou Guirassy

By Online Editor
0
Newcastle United 'seriously interested' in Manchester United target Serhou Guirassy

Must read

Online Editor
Online Editor

 

Manchester United face competition from Premier League rivals Newcastle United for Serhou Guirassay.

The 27-year-old has attracted interest from the Red Devils, who are on the hunt for a new striker to lighten the load on Rasmus Hojlund.

Guirassy has 18 goals in 11 appearances for Stuggart this season, and 32 in 41 games since joining the club in 2021.

Perhaps more importantly, the forward is available for just £17m thanks to a release clause in his contract.

Erik ten Hag’s side have struggled for goals this season, and Hojlund has failed to score in the Premier League since his £72m arrival from Atalanta.

Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho have just four Premier League goals between them.

The Magpies have fared better but Eddie Howe is still splitting game time between Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.

And, according to Sky Germany, Newcastle are ‘seriously interested’ in Guirassay and could challenge United for his signature.

Both sides crashed out of Europe this week by finishing bottom of their Champions League groups.

 

Previous article
Man Utd: Dimitar Berbatov says he ‘felt like s**t’ watching recent defeats
Next article
Former Arsenal physio to lead overhaul of Man Utd medical department amid crisis
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Latest article

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network