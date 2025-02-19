Newcastle set new price for Arsenal and Chelsea to sign Alexander Isak

Newcastle United have set a new asking price for Alexander Isak amid interest from Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Swedish striker has been in blistering form at St James’ Park, scoring 17 goals and making five assists in 23 Premier League games this season.

But Isak is celebrated for more than just his goals, with his all-round play leading a number of pundits to declare him the ‘best striker in England’ and helping Newcastle not only challenge for the Champions League spots but reach the Carabao Cup final.

Given Isak’s impact at Newcastle since his £63m move from Real Sociedad in 2022, it should come as no surprise that some of the biggest clubs in the world have expressed interest in securing his signature.

Isak is believed to be Mikel Arteta’s dream signing for title-chasing Arsenal, while Chelsea, Man United and Liverpool all hold interest in the 25-year-old.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have even been linked with moves for Isak, who last season became the first Newcastle player to score 20 goals in a Premier League season since England legend Alan Shearer.

Newcastle’s owners could be tempted to cash in on one of the most coveted players in Europe but The Sun say they in fact have no desire to sell and want to build the team around Isak.

They were said to value Isak at between £100-130m but it is claimed that valuation now stands at a staggering £160m, a transfer fee that has only been met twice in history.

Neymar remains the most expensive player of all time following his £198m move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017, while PSG spent £163m on Kylian Mbappe.

The club Isak has been most heavily linked with is Arsenal but that fee would almost certainly price the Gunners out of a move, with £105m Declan Rice their most expensive signing.

But Arteta will expect to be backed this summer after Arsenal failed to make a single signing during the January transfer window.

The north London club were linked with a host of strikers and made an audacious move for England’s Ollie Watkins towards the end of the window.

Arsenal’s attacking options were already thin but Arteta lost Kai Havertz to a season-ending injury earlier this month in a huge blow to a team still challenging for the Premier League and Champions League.

Chelsea are known admirers of Isak but the Stamford Bridge hierarchy have tried to sign players on smaller fees but longer contracts over the past 12 months.

Doubts remain over £32m signing Nicolas Jackson, who went eight games without a goal before his recent injury setback, with Chelsea also said to be interested in Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap and Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have opened up a healthy lead at the top of the Premier League and sailed into the knockout stages of the Champions League playing mainly without a recognised striker this season.

Only Mohamed Salah has reached double digits for the Reds this season and Anfield legend Jamie Carragher has previously suggested his former club could do with a striker like Isak to arrive in the summer.

Manchester United’s attacking problems have been well documented – Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee, who cost more than £100m combined – have scored just five goals in the league.

The Old Trafford board may be monitoring Isak’s situation but Ruben Amorim is thought to want to bring his former Sporting Lisbon goal machine Viktor Gyokeres to the club.

Following four games without a goal – a rare, mini drought – Isak will look to get back scoring on Sunday when Newcastle United host Nottingham Forest.

The congested nature of the top-half of the Premier League means a victory could send Eddie Howe’s side into the Champions League spots.